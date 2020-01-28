The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why a small plane crashed at the Sunriver Airport on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, which left the plane, owned by Leading Edge Flight Academy of Bend, upside down on a snowbank next to the icy airport runway. The academy offers specialized training for helicopter and airplane pilots, according to its website.
Around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 20, Sunriver Police received a report that a Cessna 172 had crashed while landing at the airport.
In general, the safety board only investigates airplane crashes that involve serious injuries or severe damage that affects the airworthiness of the plane, said Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman.
“It’s not always immediately clear whether it’s substantial damage or cosmetic damage,” Knudson said Tuesday. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell early on.”
There was substantial damage to the plane, according to Ian Gregor, the communications manager of the Pacific Division of the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating the crash.
Both the pilot and the passenger walked away uninjured. The pilot was a licensed student with Leading Edge Flight Academy. The passenger was not an instructor, said Jack Walker, the executive vice president of the flight academy.
Walker said the flight school is investigating the cause and is submitting information to regulatory agencies. The maintenance department is still evaluating the damage done to the plane.
“We have no further comment at this time,” Walker said Tuesday.
An initial report from the safety board should be available in the next week, Knudson said.
