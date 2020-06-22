A 34-year-old Beaverton woman was rescued Saturday after becoming too intoxicated to continue hiking near Broken Top mountain, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Chantel Nelson’s hiking partners called 911 at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday to report she was “in trouble” and beginning to lose consciousness and could not continue hiking on her own.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers responded to assist Nelson.
Reaching Nelson was difficult due to snowpack on the nearby forest roads. But search and rescue volunteers eventually reached Nelson at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Nelson was able to walk down the mountain with the assistance of the volunteers. She declined medical assistance.
