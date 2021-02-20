Interest in carrying concealed firearms has increased in Central Oregon throughout a yearlong run on firearms.
The sheriff's offices of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties report increases in issuance of concealed handgun licenses.
In Deschutes County (population 197,629), there were 1,318 more registered concealed handgun permit holders at the end of 2020 than at the start, a jump from 15,127 to 16,445, or an 8.7% increase.
Jefferson County (population 23,607) added 282 new concealed handgun license holders in 2020, bringing its total to around 2,400, or approximately a 14% increase.
Crook County (population 24,404) saw a 20% increase in concealed handgun licenses in 2019-2020 over the previous two-year period, or an increase of 656.
Additionally, the three counties reported slowdowns processing the permits due to reduced or altered operations to provide social distancing. Jefferson County is still contending with a seven-week backlog processing concealed handgun licenses and sex offender registrations following the mid-November pandemic lockdown.
"We're behind on our fingerprinting, but we're catching back up," said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.
Purchasing a firearm in Oregon requires a background check, though firearms safety training is not required. But to carry a firearm beneath a shirt or otherwise "concealed," a concealed handgun license is required. In Oregon, that requires completion of an NRA-approved concealed weapons safety course. The Oregon State Sheriff's Association also offers a cheaper, online version of course, which is also NRA-approved.
Madras firearms instructor Paul Sumner attributed the uptick to a "non-specified fear." It's typical to see interest in concealed carry courses increase following the installation of new presidential administrations.
Sumner said some of the fear is from residents worried about left-wing activists destroying property, but not all.
"I am seeing an uptick in people being concerned," Sumner said. "It's more of a general concern, and we've seen that before. But something that's truly not been expressed is how traumatic it has been for people faced with living through the pandemic."
In his "day job," Sumner is city attorney to six small Oregon towns, so he's familiar with social distancing requirements, he said. Prior to the pandemic, he taught as many as 60 students in his monthly concealed carry course. Now, due to COVID-19, the classes top out around 12 people, though many more are interested, he said.
He doesn't think the backlog is leading to less safety, adding that one in two Oregon households have a firearm.
"Generally, we could all use more training," he said. "But I think, by and large, gun owners are law-abiding people and want to follow the law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.