housing mix

As part of a partnership with Housing Works, Kôr Community Land Trust is building 40 single-family units for ownership reserved for those making 80% or less than the area median income. The units on Bend's west side will be built as "cottage clusters," shown here in this illustration. These condense multiple smaller homes in a single area and centers them on a shared amenity like a park or garden.

 Submitted image

An obsolete pumice mine on Bend's west side is slated to become the site of an innovative approach to affordable housing within the next three years. 

Deschutes County agreed to sell the last 7 acres of the old mine it owns near the Oregon State University-Cascades campus earlier this month. The land will go to two local affordable housing developers: Kôr Community Land Trust, an affordable homeownership nonprofit, and Housing Works, the Central Oregon housing authority. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.