An obsolete pumice mine on Bend's west side is slated to become the site of an innovative approach to affordable housing within the next three years.
Deschutes County agreed to sell the last 7 acres of the old mine it owns near the Oregon State University-Cascades campus earlier this month. The land will go to two local affordable housing developers: Kôr Community Land Trust, an affordable homeownership nonprofit, and Housing Works, the Central Oregon housing authority.
Kôr and Housing Works will build affordable rental units and ownership units side by side, which is an approach that is a first for Central Oregon and the entire state, said Jackie Keogh, the executive director of Kôr.
"We feel like this is a missing component of affordable housing development — it's this forethought," Keogh said.
The idea is to create multiple housing options for a variety of circumstances right next to each other.
The partnership between Kôr and Housing Works is also a pilot project of sorts that they hope to replicate across Central Oregon if it is successful in Bend, Keogh said.
The county slashed the price of the land by more than half a million dollars because of its poor soil quality, according to county documents. The poor soil conditions, in turn, forced the affordable housing organizations to reduce the number of proposed units on the land.
Any housing built on portions of the land would be at risk of sinking right into the ground, Keogh said.
Deschutes County commissioners initially approved selling the land to the two affordable housing providers last March, for $1.3 million. But this month, they approved a $500,000 asking price to make up for extra costs associated with remediating the land's substandard soil.
Housing Works will purchase the land from the county and then partition it, or split it in two, to share roughly half of the 7 acres with Kôr.
Kôr is building 40 single-family units for ownership reserved for those making 80% or less than the area median income, which is $50,350 per year for one person, or $71,900 per year for a four-person household. The units will be built as "cottage clusters," which condenses multiple smaller homes in a single area and centers them on a shared amenity like a park or garden.
Kôr's funding is coming from a $250,000 city grant, $1 million in the city's affordable housing funds, American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the county and a $1 million private investment.
The homes on Simpson Avenue will be Kôr's fourth and largest community, Keogh said. As with all of its properties, Keogh said Kôr will build the Simpson property with a focus on environmental sustainability. Covered electric bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations and bike and walking paths are included within the plans, Keogh said.
"This idea is that as folks advance in their careers and in their income, they can move out of a Housing Works Section 8 rental into a Kôr ownership resale but stay in the same community, have the same commute, have the same schooling, child care, go to the same church, that kind of thing," Keogh said.
That is what Keogh means when she talks about a continuum of housing. It's about supporting people throughout their entire life cycle, she said.
Housing Works, which gets most of its funding from the state, is proposing 59 rental units of multifamily housing in the form of apartments and town homes. Those will be limited to people making 60% or less than the area median income in the Bend-Redmond area, which is slightly below $40,000 per year for one person or slightly below $54,000 per year for a four-person household.
The need is dire for affordable owner and rental units in Deschutes County, said Commissioner Phil Chang.
One of the things Chang has learned throughout early development stages of the Simpson Avenue property is that affordable homeownership opportunities are the ultimate goal, he said. It allows people to invest in themselves and build equity, he said.
"Instead of giving money, their money, to a landlord every month, they are investing in themselves," Chang said.
The challenge is that rental housing is cheaper to produce, he said.
"In my mind, the combined Kôr and Housing Works proposal was perfect because it hits both sides of the equation," he said.
Housing Works has never built multifamily units on Bend's west side. That's typically been reserved for the east side of town due to land scarcity on the west side, said Keith Wooden, Housing Works' real estate director. Despite the hurdles in getting the location ready for development, especially the poor soil quality, Wooden said it's all been worth it.
"It's housing in the right spot. It's a great location," Wooden said.
With employment, education and entertainment opportunities within walking distance, it's ideal, he said.
Wooden envisions a similar future scenario as Keogh, which he calls a win-win: Families won't be displaced once they're ready to move out of a rental unit creating a cohesive pipeline of different types of housing, he said.
It makes a lot of sense to build rental and ownership units side by side for that reason, Wooden said. He hopes to replicate the model in Redmond or La Pine.
"I can't see a reason why it wouldn't work in any community in Central Oregon at the right scale," he said.
Kôr is asking interested residents to offer feedback on the designs of the Simpson community either via online form or in person at a meeting on March 1. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Kôr's office at 150 NE Hawthorne Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.