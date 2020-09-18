Inmates who evacuated Coffee Creek Correctional Facility to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras because of wildfire have returned to the Wilsonville prison as of Friday.
On Sept. 10, the Oregon Department of Corrections evacuated the inmates in Wilsonville to Madras due to threats from the Riverside and Santiam wildfires.
At that time, the correctional center was determined to be in potential danger as these two fires threatened to merge, according to a press release from state department of corrections.
The total number of people evacuated from Coffee Creek was 1,303.
The return trip spanned four days so the department could use its own fleet of buses, the majority of which included restrooms.
The corrections department said it is aware that the decision to evacuate may have impacted the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities and said it took precautions to mitigate the spread whenever possible. Masks are still being provided to all employees and inmates, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.