A Deschutes County jail inmate was hospitalized after being found unresponsive Monday night.
A deputy sheriff and corrections nurse found the inmate in a dormitory cell while distributing medication at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The release said that corrections staff performed “immediate lifesaving actions” and called medics from Bend Fire & Rescue. Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller said this call was placed at 8:35 p.m. but didn't know what time medics arrived.
Emergency medical personnel transported the inmate to St. Charles Bend for additional care.
Police have yet to identify the inmate.
Oregon State Police and the Central Oregon Major Incident Team are investigating the incident.
Miller said she did not know the inmate’s condition as of Tuesday morning and didn’t know why the inmate was unresponsive on Monday.
This is the second time since the beginning of the year that the jail has reported an emergency.
Six people reportedly experienced drug overdoses in the jail over four days starting on New Year’s Eve.
Five of these inmates overdosed in less than four hours after an inmate allegedly snuck suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills into the jail on New Year’s Eve and handed them out to other inmates.
All of the inmates survived after staffers responded to the overdoses with the life-saving medication naloxone — a nasal spray used to halt an overdose — CPR and an automated external defibrillator, which is used to save people in cardiac arrest, the sheriff’s office reported at the time.
A 25-year-old inmate, Sean Robert McDonald, pleaded no contest in the Deschutes County Circuit Court on Feb. 3 to charges stemming from the incident, including manufacturing or delivering controlled substances and recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
