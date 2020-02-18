A 33-year-old man in custody at the Deschutes County jail for allegedly stealing a hover scooter from Walmart in Bend died Tuesday morning from apparent suicide.
Corrections deputies found Chad Braden Bomar at 10:04 a.m. unconscious in his cell.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded and helped deputies perform life saving measures, including CPR, but Bomar was eventually pronounced dead, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Oregon State Police is leading the investigation into the death with the help of the sheriff’s office, Bend Police, Redmond Police, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
Bomar shared a cell with another inmate when the apparent suicide occurred. The inmate has been interviewed as part of this investigation.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal review of the incident, but he is focused on if the death was by suicide or not.
“My job is to determine if crimes were committed or not,” Hummel said. “Someone died in the state’s custody. We are going to interview every possible witness and ask them everything they know.”
Bomar was in jail for a week. He was booked at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person for an incident at the Bend Walmart where he allegedly stole a hover scooter.
He then reportedly eluded security guards, ran to his car and struck one of the guards with his car, according to Hummel.
He was also accused of stealing more than $100 worth of merchandise from the REI store in Bend.
Bomar was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an arraignment on an indictment.
Two days after his Feb. 11 arrest, Bomar was convicted of identity theft for using another person’s credit card in November. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation.
The last apparent suicide in Deschutes County jail occurred March 11, 2018. Bryan Penner, 31, died by suicide in jail as police worked to build a case against him for possibly kidnapping and murdering Sarah Gomez, a missing Bend woman whose body was found May 25, 2018, in a tarp under a tree off a dirt road east of Bend.
