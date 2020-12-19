A skier who fell and suffered minor injuries near Swampy Lakes Sno-Park west of Bend was rescued Friday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies and 11 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a 911 call at 12:27 p.m. that reported that other people on scene were helping the skier, identified as 60-year-old Karen Dye, of Portland, but were going to need additional help to get Dye back to the sno park.
Search and Rescue volunteers traveled about 2.5 miles on snowmobiles and snowshoed from Swampy Lakes-Sno Park to reach Dye at about 2:48 p.m.
Dye was treated at the scene and transported on a snowmobile to the sno-park, arriving at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Dye then left with her husband to seek medical treatment.
