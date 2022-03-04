An initiative that seeks to limit where managed homeless shelters can be located in relation to public schools in Bend may be on its way to the November ballot.
Voters would be asked to amend the city’s charter to restrict the city from being able to support homeless camps financially or with other resources like city-owned property or staff time, without voter approval, according to potential ballot language.
The city would also be barred from using resources to support a homeless shelter within 1,000 feet of a public school.
Shelters that would require voter approval are what the city considers to be outdoor managed shelters, “lacking a permanent foundation or modern indoor plumbing facilities,” according to the potential ballot language. This could mean tents, RVs or moveable tiny homes, such as those at Central Oregon Veterans Village.
The potential initiative is being put forth by a group of concerned residents and business owners, said Lisa Baker, a chief petitioner. The other two petitioners are listed as Eris Craven and Jill Leonard, according to city filings.
The effort began after the city announced potential plans to create a managed outdoor shelter on publicly owned land off Ninth Street adjacent to a high school and an elementary school, Baker said.
Baker, who owns Bend Construction Supply with her husband near the property, helped organize other business owners and neighbors to protest the location due to its proximity to the schools.
That property has since been taken off the table.
“The goal of (the initiative) was to protect the schools, because if they are willing to do this to two schools they are willing to do it for all of them,” Baker told The Bulletin. “We don’t feel like low-barrier shelters belong next door to our schools.”
Low-barrier shelters generally refer to shelters that don’t impose certain rules, like sobriety, for potential homeless guests.
The concern for Baker and others associated with the initiative is the potential of having homeless people with mental health and substance abuse issues near children at schools and in neighborhoods.
The nonprofit Central Oregon Villages, which has two proposals that are being considered currently by the city, has impressed that any project that goes forward would require residents to follow certain rules and that the sites would be professionally managed.
But saying a camp is managed doesn’t mean much, said Baker. Residents of the managed shelters can still leave the shelter and go into the neighborhood to do drugs or other behaviors the supporters of this initiative find unsafe.
“They don’t belong,” Baker said. “That population does not belong there.”
There is also the issue of whether a 1,000-foot buffer from public schools would eliminate a large swath of land that could be considered for future shelters. The Bend Planning Commission, while considering a similar buffer requirement last month, asked city staff to explore how much land would be not be eligible if such a restriction were in place.
When asked whether this was a concern, Baker said “If that’s what it takes to protect our schools, I’m not concerned about the lack of land.”
The energy of the potential initiative also comes from a general sentiment of people not feeling listened to by the council, she said.
“We feel like there is a heavy, heavy focus on the homeless population with no regard to those of us in this town who are living here with homes here with children in schools,” Baker said. “It’s not that we don’t want help for them … it’s that we want this done with the most common sense.”
Jim Porter, Bend’s former police chief and the executive director of Central Oregon Villages, said he believes this proposed initiative will accomplish exactly what petitioners don’t want: more unmanaged, unsanctioned homeless camps throughout the city.
“The focus is to develop managed camps to make the citizens safer and those in search of homes safer, and this will again accomplish just the opposite,” Porter said. “It’s going to continue or exacerbate the public safety and public health issue.”
Porter said he understands people’s fears and concerns, but also pointed out that the situations people fear are already the status quo in unsanctioned camps around the city because there are no alternatives.
“We aren’t going to solve this by approaching it with fear,” Porter said. “We are going to solve this by approaching it with facts and problem solving.”
City Councilor Megan Perkins said in a text message that she respects people’s right to put something on the ballot, but said this potential initiative appears to have a mission to stop any new houseless shelters coming into existence in the future.
“We need to get people off our streets and in shelter and this diversion of resources will serve to divide people when we so desperately need to come together and work on solutions,” Perkins said in a text message.
Petitioners will need to gather just under 11,000 signatures before September for the initiative to appear on the November ballot.
