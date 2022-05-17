Redmond voters on Tuesday appeared to pass a $40 million bond measure that would fund construction of a new police station, according to early returns.
"It's not over yet, but the results of that first batch were really encouraging," said Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis. "Hopefully the numbers continue to trend in that direction. It's closer than we'd like, but I'd say we're cautiously optimistic."
Initial returns Tuesday night showed 55.7% of votes in favor of the bond and 44.3% against it.
The department's current 13,000-square-foot downtown station was built in the 1990s to accommodate 38 employees. Since the station was built, the police department has doubled in size while the population of Redmond tripled to 33,274, as of the 2020 Census — and has continued to grow since.
If the bond is approved, the new public safety center will be 43,000-square-feet and built on eight acres of city-owned land located at 2983 NW Canal Blvd.
There is enough space at the site that the station could expand to keep up with additional growth in Redmond, Lewis said. The station is expected to be finished by 2024 at a total cost of $49 million, $9 million of which will come from the city general fund.
Redmond homeowners will pay for the 20-year bond via a tax on the assessed value of their property. The average homeowner will pay roughly $148 a year, or $12 a month.
