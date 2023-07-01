National forest industrial fire precaution rises to level II
Starting Monday, all lands managed by the Ochoco and Deschutes National Forests and the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management will have restricted hours of operation for commercial and industrial operations on public lands.
The restrictions are part of a level II industrial fire precaution and will be in affect between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. They are meant to restrict the use of industrial activities that could start fires, including power saws, welding and cutting metal, the release said, according to a release from Central Oregon Fire Info.
Industrial fire precaution levels are based on current and expected fire conditions. Fire levels can go from level 1 at the beginning of the fire season and can go up to level IV as fire danger increases, the release said.
The forecasted hot and dry weather in Central Oregon prompted the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Prineville District BLM to raise the fire danger level to high. The increased level is meant to let users and visitors to public lands know to increase their level of caution while in the forests or rangelands. When fire dangers are high, smaller dead vegetation ignites easily and unattended campfires or debris fires are likely to escape, the release said. Any fires that start could be difficult to control if not caught while small.
For more information, visit the Deschutes National Forest website or call the Central Oregon Fire Use Information Line at 1-800-523-4737.
