Heads of lettuce are growing directly inside the Giving Plate food pantry off Third Street in Bend.
The lettuce is a result of a newly installed hydroponic garden, which creates a controlled environment to grow vegetables indoors without soil. It is a first for food pantries in Central Oregon.
“It’s the most farm to table you can get,” said Ranae Staley, executive director at the Giving Plate. “We can literally pull it out of the rack and stick it in a food box. When we pull it, it’s the freshest it can be.”
The Giving Plate partnered with the nonprofit organization Around the Bend Farms to build the indoor garden. The organizations raised $15,000 at the beginning of the year, but the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Giving Plate opened in 2010 and has become one of the largest food pantries in Bend. It serves anyone in need of food across Central Oregon.
Staley had to focus on feeding those in need through the pandemic, serving 39% more households between April and June than those months last year.
“COVID really showed me we need sustainable plans in place and we need to be looking to the future,” Staley said.
Building a hydroponic garden met Staley’s goals. The garden is starting with 14 heads of buttercrunch lettuce to test out the system. Eventually, it will be able to grow 160 heads of lettuce every four to six weeks. Each time could be a different variety of lettuce, Staley said.
“I know this would be a powerful project for us by being able to grow our own produce and be able to provide that to our guests,” Staley said. “Our guests are going to be getting really high-quality greens.”
Makena Whitaker, a project manager for Around the Bend Farms overseeing the indoor garden, has spent the past few weeks putting the final touches on the garden. She adjusted the heating and cooling system to the proper temperature of 72 degrees for lettuce and finished installing panels and electricity.
Hydroponic gardens use water, not soil, to grow vegetables. Nutrients are dissolved in the water, which allows the produce to grow much faster.
Whitaker said the garden should be completely finished within two weeks, and start producing lettuce on-site and year-round. The lettuce grown from the garden will be noticeably fresher than produce in most grocery stores, she said.
“It’s going to grow some bright delicious lettuce and hopefully change people’s minds about how veggies should taste,” Whitaker said.
Ben Marsh, founder of Around the Bend Farms, said once the garden is fully operating, it could start to grow kale and herbs.
“We will be looking at doing some herb varieties like basil,” Marsh said. “We will see how things go. It’s always baby steps.”
Marsh said he is proud of Whitaker and other members of his team for not giving up on the indoor garden project after they postponed it due to the pandemic.
“I can’t be happier for the way the team has pulled together through all of this,” Marsh said. “There were so many times where we could have pulled the plug on the whole thing and just walked away from it, but that was not an option.”
The indoor garden is the first major project for Around the Bend Farms, since it launched about three years ago. Marsh said he can envision building a larger garden for the Giving Plate and offer building similar projects to other organizations in Central Oregon.
“I was a one man show when I started this company,” Marsh said. “I do appreciate how far we have come.”
