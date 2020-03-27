Anthony Broadman, an attorney who works for a Bend-based indigenous rights law firm, is running for the Bend City Council.
Broadman, 41, is running for the seat held by Councilor Bill Moseley, who was elected to the council in the November 2016 general election.
If elected, Broadman said he would prioritize economic recovery, affordable housing, and "safe streets.” He said he wants to bring pragmatic cooperation to the City Council to tackle transportation, climate change and livability issues in Bend.
“I’ve had the honor of fighting for Indigenous communities for my entire legal career and I look forward to serving all of the people of Bend,” Broadman said in a press release. “Working for Tribes has taught me as a public servant to always ask: will this make Bend a better place to live for everyone?”
Broadman has served Native American housing authorities and regulatory agencies, and works regularly with the U.S. and local and state governments to resolve jurisdictional and tax disputes, according to a press release. Broadman has served as chairman of the Oregon State Bar Indian Law Section and the Washington State Bar Administrative Law Section, and served on the Grace First Lutheran Church Council.
Broadman is the father of three daughters in Bend public schools and married to Dr. Kate Broadman, a pediatrician at Summit Medical Group Oregon–Bend Memorial Clinic.
Moseley has not decided if he will run again for his seat. The Committee for Bend Leadership, which is a candidate committee listed under Moseley's name, was renewed on March 20, according to the Secretary of State's website.
"I am evaluating my capacity to serve another term on the city council given family and business commitments. I plan to make a decision in the next few months," Moseley said in a text message. "It's heartening to hear about people interested in serving our community."
Shame on Bend Bulletin for discarding 14 journalist jobs knowing full well that Congress was about to pass its $2 Trillion relief package. Surely you could have helped subside their positions. Without those journalists your paper cannot tell the stories that will determine your survival.
