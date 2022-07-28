Rafael Gomez

Rafael Gomez appears via video in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Thursday.

 Anna Kaminski/The Bulletin

MADRAS — The suspect in a wild police chase through Madras last week that started at the Jefferson County Fair attempted to use a stolen rifle to shoot eight people during the incident, including Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock and one of his deputies, according to a new grand jury indictment.

Rafael Gomez, 29, appeared at his second arraignment hearing Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, this time pleading not guilty to a raft of charges that could send him to prison for more than two decades.

