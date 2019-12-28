A tumultuous decade came to a tumultuous end, with 2019 offering no shortage of high-profile news events in Oregon. In addition to the GOP state Senate walkout, which also made The Bulletin’s top stories list, here are a few other noteworthy stories from around the state:

Gordon Sondland

In November, Portland hotelier and long-time campaign contributor Gordon Sondland found himself at the center of arguably the biggest political story of the decade: the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Sondland made his fortune building a boutique hotel empire in Seattle and Portland and has been making donations to politicians since at least 2007. When Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power to investigate the son of his political rival, Joe Biden, Sondland played a pivotal role and was called to testify before Congress. Within a few weeks of his testimony, Sondland was accused by three women of sexual misconduct in the course of running his hotels, allegations that he categorically denied.

Mouseketeer mystery

Dennis Day, 76, an original member of TV’s “The Mickey Mouse Club,” vanished from his Oregon home in July 2018, but the case languished for months before police discovered his remains inside his secluded home in the small community of Phoenix, near Medford. In April of this year, police found human remains, identified later as Day’s. A suspect was arrested and, declared unfit for trial, admitted to Oregon State Hospital.

Shooting averted

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver wrestles shotgun from a student: May 17 had all the makings of a tragedy. A troubled young man walked toward Parkrose High School in northeast Portland. In his hands, a loaded black shotgun. But May 17 did not unfold like other school shootings. The man, later identified as Angel Granados-Diaz, never pulled the trigger. And that’s largely due to the quick action of Keanon Lowe, a coach at the school and a former star wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks who worked as a security guard at the high school. Acting on instinct, Lowe lunged for the gun. Lowe was hailed nationwide as a hero and accepted the Portland Police Bureau’s highest civilian award. Granados-Diaz was sentenced to probation and mental health treatment in October.

Vaping illnesses

As a mysterious illness caused by vaping products swept the nation, sickening more than 2,000 and killing 48, Oregon has seen its share of the vexing cases. At least 20 people have fallen ill in Oregon and two have died as researchers for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control continue to search for the cause of the acute lung disease. In the absence of concrete information, local, state and federal agencies have been trying to curb use of e-cigarettes, both by telling people to stop and, in some cases, by banning the products. Gov. Kate Brown on Oct. 4 ordered a six-month ban on sales of all flavored vaping products with nicotine or THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The ban is on hold, for now, as companies that sell and produce the products fight Brown’s order in the Oregon Court of Appeals.