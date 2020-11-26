In early March, a collective worry began to set in at St. Charles.
A global pandemic was at our doorstep and, like most other hospitals, we were critically low on supplies. Masks, gloves, gowns, even rubbing alcohol — we couldn’t get much, if any of it. We needed help.
In what was a first for our health system, we put out an urgent call for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations. Communities throughout Central Oregon rallied. Families went through their medicine cabinets, pantries and garages, cobbling together anything they could spare.
Dentist and veterinarian offices and many other businesses stepped forward with items that would have otherwise sat on their shelves during the shutdown.
Within days, donation boxes that had been set up at some of our local schools were full. St. Charles in total received more than 14,000 items, including N95 and droplet masks, lab coats, gloves, safety goggles, bottles of hand sanitizer, bouffant caps and face shields. It was simply remarkable.
As if this weren’t enough, a network of people skilled at sewing donated more than 10,000 handmade masks that were distributed to our caregivers, patients and their families. Still others donated money to our Heroes Fund or delivered food, drinks and cards to say “thank you” to our caregivers who work tirelessly to care for our patients. They were made to feel like the real-life heroes that they are for dedicating themselves to this difficult work.
Nine months into this pandemic, that time feels distant. We have learned so much and so fast that, in my hopeful opinion, we are on the brink of something better. But it is not without the help and heart of our community that we’ve gotten this far and will continue to get through whatever lies ahead.
Just the other week, two Sisters Middle School fifth graders, Sofia Clark and Ella Walker, donated money to St. Charles. With it they sent a handwritten note: “We would like you to use this money for the ones at the hospital in need. We were happy to donate this money to you and the rest of the hospital! Love, Sofia and Ella.”
In a year that has been unlike any other, these many acts of kindness and generosity have sustained me and the 4,500 members of the St. Charles family. It is what has made so many long days and sleepless nights tolerable and has served as a constant reminder of why we do this work and for whom we do it.
I am filled with gratitude for you, our Central Oregon communities, and the support you have shared over the most difficult nine months of my career. And I am so grateful for our St. Charles caregivers who come in to work — day after day — to selflessly care for others. I am inspired by and in awe of their bravery. I also know that now, more than ever, they need continued inspiration to carry on after many exhausting months of heightened awareness and concern in a pandemic that is still not over.
Albert Schweitzer, a philosopher and Nobel Prize winner, once said, “At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”
Thank you, Central Oregon, for being the spark that continues to rekindle the light within us. We are deeply humbled and forever grateful for your love and steadfast support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.