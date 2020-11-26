The Thanksgiving holiday is here. Those who live with the “cup half empty” philosophy will probably rant that there’s not much to be thankful for this year.
In 2009, Dulcy Mahar, beloved garden columnist for The Oregonian from 1989 until 2011, wrote, “A day for thanks pushes me to focus on the positive.”
We take Thanksgiving for granted as a day of family, feasting and friends. This year the celebrations will be different. Perhaps this year the ever-optimistic gardening community should stop, take a deep breath and reflect on what we are thankful for.
I am thankful:
• For the standing puddles of water from the recent rain that slowly seep into the unfrozen ground. I live on a fairly busy street that is not paved. Although the flooded street was a mess to drive through, the dust will be settled for a time, and think of the good it did our landscapes.
• For neighbors with more manicured landscapes, who tolerate my more natural landscape with not even a raised eyebrow when we meet at the mailboxes.
• For our seasonal changes, although the unexpected changes can be confusing (read as: killing frost in July). I look forward to winter with the anticipation at heart of the glory of the coming spring. Who really wants 12 months of gardening?
• For the OSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Food Preserver programs, their leadership and the education programs available to the public through Zoom classes, meetings and websites. The adjustments they have all made during these months of quarantine have helped keep us connected.
• For the Master Gardener volunteers who kept the Community Gardens functioning. It took many hours of scheduling work time of the plot gardeners in order to maintain distance and avoid overcrowding the areas. It took establishing and maintaining washing and sanitation stations many times during every day since late April.
• For the explosion of small farms in Central Oregon area providing fresh produce and farm raised meats. Now they need our support to continue. Be mindful of purchasing local products.
• For my gardening friends who share plants, gardening wisdom and are willing to help on projects if need be. I am especially thankful for lovely bouquets of fresh flowers to enjoy when I have none. I am thankful for the enthusiasm of a new generation of backyard gardeners especially those interested in vegetables.
• For the returning deer that browsed my flower garden daily. I’m not trying to be facetious. This is the story of no flowers for the table. After the flower seedlings were planted and had a good spurt of growth I noticed the nibbling, the cross-angle cut made only by deer. What followed for the next few mornings was a string of expletives. One morning I saw two does and I could also see their rib cages. It was then I decided to let them take what they needed (which was a lot), but never mind. To me, this overbrowsing, eating plants they had never touched before meant that the drought conditions over the past winter left their native forage less than desirable.
• For the friend who brings giant creative bouquets from her cutting garden. She makes my lack of flowers in my backyard more tolerable.
• For the hummingbird that has faith in me to fill the feeder.
• For the Central Oregon sunrises and sunsets that can be so beautiful you are left in a state of awe for hours.
• For The Bulletin for the space to share my love of gardening since 1997.
Gardener or not, stop, take a deep breath and think of all you have to be thankful for. Your dinner will taste that much better.
