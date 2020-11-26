May we be grateful for what is good, and hold space for all that breaks our hearts.
May our gratitude come from a humble naming of the goodness we have and experience.
May our thanks never be inspired by the misfortunes of others, or the injustice we see around us.
May we never say to ourselves, “thankfully I am not them.”
“Their” suffering is not here to help us find words for our blessings.
Our blessings are here to remind us to help heal their suffering.
May our gratitude move us to create more goodness, more justice, and more love.
May our gratitude be the beginning of our kindness and never the end.
May we honor thanksgiving as a verb and never a noun.
And may the abundance we receive invite us to ask:
What kindness can we practice?
What love can we embody?
What is broken that we can heal?
And how can we help create a community where everyone can flourish?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.