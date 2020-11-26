This year, this 2020, has tested us all. Unlike other challenges, the coronavirus has permeated all sectors of our lives and forced us to find ways to live and work safely, and to try to remain sane.
Many of us have suffered, seeing our loved ones hospitalized, or even die alone without a family gathered around during their last days. That’s unbearable. It’s time one cannot get back. Tragic.
Families are sequestered or, worse, separated. Unemployment went through the roof. Much of the service sector in Central Oregon found itself out of a job. Office workers haven’t seen much of each other, except through virtual meetings. Co-working has taken on a whole new meaning.
I often wonder, what would this world look like if there weren’t an internet to communicate across?
Even so, there is much for which to be thankful and hopeful.
As with any great disruption in society, there are systems that fail and opportunities that arise. We’ve been down this road before with the Great Depression, World War II, Korean War and wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. Closer to home, the housing recession of 2008 hit many people hard. Each incident required enormous sacrifices by our citizens. Yet, we somehow managed to weather the blows and come out of it better.
As Oregonians, there’ s much of which to be proud as we act to help others in crisis.
It wasn’t the coronavirus; it was the response. It wasn’t the wildfires that destroyed nearly 1 million acres across Oregon and displaced thousands; it was the response. It wasn’t the national issues that spurred protests in downtown Bend, such as the Black Lives Matter movement; it was the response.
And, it all started with one person willing to help.
You may recall the story in The Bulletin of Rebecca Mehra of Bend who spotted an elderly couple flagging her down from their car. They were too afraid to go into the grocery store due to COVID, so she volunteered to buy groceries for them. Mehra, 25, tweeted that out, and the story went viral.
Then Central Oregon communities got into gear. Aloha Produce, for example, set up a distribution plan for people needing to shop. It went further, by donating tons of food to food banks, while its source of paying clients — restaurants, schools — shut down.
The Family Access Network, which provides guidance and counseling to families in need, started a COVID-19 Response Fund with the hopes of raising $50,000 to supplement the work they do with cash. That cash kept families afloat with food, gas cards, utility payments, transportation aid and rental assistance. Area service clubs stepped up to help FAN meets its goal.
St. Charles Health System put out a call for face masks, garments, surgical gloves at the start of the pandemic. They were overwhelmed with some 14,000 in donated items, including masks, lab coats, hand sanitizer and face shields. Then, local sewing clubs kicked it into high gear and created more than 10,000 handmade masks. Businesses pivoted to create needed gear, too. This helped hospital workers who have toiled for countless hours to stay on top of this pandemic.
There are so many more examples of true giving by our communities.
So, when we look back at 2020, look at the many bright spots where people made a difference. And there will be more to come. We at The Bulletin wish you all happy and safe holidays. Just as the previous crises, we will get through this one and become a better community for it.
