The chatter of nearby preschoolers provided the backdrop for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s remarks about child care in Bend on Tuesday morning.
Using two dozen pens to give to various supporters, Brown sat in an unused classroom at Bloom Children’s Center and ceremonially signed a key piece of child care legislation that passed through the Legislature earlier this month.
"Everyone in this room knows how critical child care continues to be in Oregon, and the pandemic has certainly made it clear that, without child care, no work can happen. And we've seen the devastating impact on employment when parents can't find child care — particularly for mothers, particularly for people of color throughout the state," Brown told a crowd of state and local elected and nonprofit leaders. "Put simply, for working parents, child care is critical infrastructure."
House Bill 4005 provides for a number of technical changes to preexisting programs and as well as a new state agency that officials say will expand access to child care statewide. Along with another bill that provides for millions of dollars in grants to child care providers and nonprofits, the $100 million legislators allocated to child care this session is one of the largest single investments in the industry in Oregon history.
Stephanie Krause, who opened Bloom Children’s Center in December 2008 and expanded the business in February 2020, told the audience the legislative support was badly needed as she shared the story of the uphill climb her and others in the industry faced during the pandemic.
“We’re really scrappy folks. We’re really creative in using resources in the best way possible, at the least expense possible. However, we’re in a field that desperately needs funding,” Krause said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported and advocated for child care to receive additional funding.”
One of the bill’s main changes is an increase in the rates paid through the state’s Employment Related Day Care program, which subsidizes child care for some of the state’s low-income families.
The current rates paid to providers don’t actually cover the cost of care, largely because they’re based on market-rate data from 2018. The change means families using Employment Related Day Care will receive support closer to the 2020 cost of child care.
“Better late than never!” Brown quipped about the $27 million technical tweak.
The governor, on her first official visit to the city since January 2020, told The Bulletin in an interview after the event she chose to sign the bill in Bend — aside from the fact that she “love(s) it here” — because of the region’s growing number of child care development programs.
One such program, a partnership between NeighborImpact and the Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center to train and provide startup funding for in-home child care providers new to the industry, received a boost from the legislation.
The program will be able to get four more cohorts of small, child-care businesses off the ground and launch a similar program intended for large child care centers, Karen Prow, NeighborImpact’s child care resources director, told The Bulletin in an interview last week about the $8.2 million the nonprofit received.
“It was definitely noticed around the state that this cohort model is working,” Prow said. “Part of the funding that is being received is to support the Small Business Development Center and NeighborImpact to be able to replicate this program around the state.”
Alongside most of Tuesday’s remarks lauding this year's legislation were calls for additional support for the industry from future legislative sessions and congressional leaders. Brown said the allocations were significant, but still a “baby step.”
“We know that the most significant brain development happens from 0 to 5, so we should be making investments then, not only in providers but in early childhood education as well,” Brown told The Bulletin. “The state of Oregon can’t do this alone. We need our federal partners stepping up.”
Brown was also scheduled to visit a program at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday. Citing "safety and security," reporters were prohibited from publicizing details of the governor's visit until the end of her scheduled events.
