Deschutes County rural land

Rural Deschutes County

 123rf

Somerset Drive, just outside of Bend city limits, is split in two. It is not physically divided in half, but neighbors are torn in opinion by a proposed residential addiction treatment facility slated to open at the southern edge of the street.

Last fall, a majority of neighbors in the Somerset subdivision voted in favor of forming a homeowners association, but some say it's turned into a weapon that's being wielded solely in the direction of the proposed rehab facility.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.