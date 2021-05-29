At Bend’s Riverbend Park this week, Kira Lacis enjoyed leaving her mask at home. The Bend accountant, who moved in December from Upstate New York, would have worn a mask a few months ago as she sat in the park surrounded by joggers, bicyclists and people walking together or with their dogs. Some in the passing crowd wore masks, others did not.
But after a week of rain and cloudy weather, the sun felt nice on Lacis’ face. She was comfortable without a mask as she sat on a blanket and read a book on her tablet.
“We’ve all been through a lot,” she said. “It does feel good. As long as people keep doing what they need to do to stay safe.”
For many Bend residents, this Memorial Day Weekend feels much different than it did last year, when the pandemic was in its early stages. People feel more comfortable spending time outdoors and many have adjusted to the social distancing and mask wearing guidelines indoors.
But those rules have changed constantly in recent weeks, which has left as much confusion as excitement. Customers at grocery stores have grown frustrated and visitors don’t know if Bend has the same mask rules as their hometowns.
“It’s a very confusing time,” Lacis said. “If you go into a store, you’re not sure. But you kind of assume you should wear a mask.”
The changing guidelines have been dizzying. Just last month, the state moved Deschutes County into “extreme risk,” and then last week the county moved to “low risk.” The risk levels are based on the number COVID-19 cases, which spiked in recent months. Throughout April, cases rose in Deschutes County from 6,370 to 8,029.
Cases have since slowed but had still reached 9,564 as of Friday, including 79 people who have died from COVID-19.
The main reason Deschutes County is at “low risk” is due to at least 65% of its residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The growing number of vaccinated residents is encouraging, but people are still taking precautions.
Ken Ferrasci, a Bend cattle rancher and real estate investor, kept his mask on Wednesday as he took his daily walk through downtown.
He stopped by the Bend Farmers Market on Brooks Street Alley, where posted signs asked all visitors to wear masks. All vendors and most visitors complied.
Ferrasci said he is being extra careful lately because he still needs his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.
He’s optimistic that in a few more months wearing masks will be unnecessary.
But for now, he keeps his mask on.
“I’m still not real comfortable if it’s crowded,” Ferrasci said.
Ferrasci is staying patient and believes his precautions are keeping others safe.
“It’s a small price to pay for your safety and somebody else’s,” Ferrasci said. “I’m
comfortable doing it for as long as it takes for this problem to end.”
Isak Ziegner, a woodworker from Los Angeles, spent the past week visiting a friend in Bend. Ziegner wasn’t sure what the safety guidelines for COVID-19 were in Oregon, so he carried a mask with him at all times.
“I tend to err on the side of personal caution,” Ziegner said.
Ziegner brought his 18-month old daughter, Juniper, with him on the trip. Juniper has never known a world without COVID-19 and she’s never been inside a grocery store, Ziegner said.
Juniper is too little to properly wear a mask and too young for a vaccine.
“We don’t go into any indoor spaces with her at all, except our home,” Ziegner said.
Ziegner tries to avoid indoors spaces as well.
He plans to keep wearing a mask indoors throughout the year.
“I have know idea who’s
vaccinated and who’s not,” he said. “I’m able to protect
myself by wearing a mask.”
