Hundreds of people packed every corner of a downtown Bend intersection Tuesday evening to join protesters nationwide in support of an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.

They lined Greenwood Avenue and Bond Street, packing all four corners where the streets intersected, waving signs at commuters who honked back in support. There was no formal counterprotest, but the driver of one large pickup truck revved its engine, briefly filling the intersection with thick black exhaust.

The No One is Above the Law event was held on the eve of the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach Trump.

Andrea Naitove, a retiree from Bend, said she has been to previous anti-Trump rallies and wasn’t going to miss this one.

“I felt it was my duty as a citizen to show up,” she said. “It’s dark. It’s cold. I’m tired. But here I am.”

Marcia McCullough, of Bend, brought her dog Huntley, a black cocker spaniel, to the protest.

“He is in office only to profit,” she said of Trump. “He doesn’t think about the American people at all.”

The protesters were bundled against the cold, but the weather did not dampen their enthusiasm as they waved signs and banners: “We The People Say Impeach,” “Impeach! Convict! Remove!” and “All I Want for Christmas Is Impeachment.”