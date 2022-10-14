The annual fall reduction of water from Wickiup Reservoir, done to conserve water for irrigation in the following spring and summer months, has significant impacts on recreation activities in the upper portion of the Deschutes River.
The reduction in the Deschutes River to around 100 to 130 cubic feet per second still allows for surfing at the Bend Whitewater Park, but it becomes more challenging because the water is shallower from mid-October until early April.
"As with any river, lower water flows means less coverage of underwater features," Ryan Richard, the Bend Whitewater Park waveshaper, said in an email. "While the water power and current hazards decrease, the exposure/impact factor increases."
The lower water levels also prevent water from flowing down a 1.5-mile channel of the Deschutes River near Lava Island. The lack of water strands fish that are swimming in that channel when the water stops, requiring a fish rescue effort by volunteers and the Deschutes River Conservancy.
Prior to the construction of Wickiup Dam, the winter flow of water in the Deschutes River was around 600 to 800 cfs, more than enough to keep the side channels filled and flowing.
The ramp down and up each fall and spring also has negative impacts on the Oregon spotted frog, which lays its eggs in a mass that is attached to the bank of the river. When the flows change too quickly it can rip the sacks away from the banks. Dam managers, therefore, conduct a gradual ramping up and down to ease the flow, limiting erosion and harm to wildlife.
The conservancy seeks help from volunteers to capture the fish in nets and transfer them to the main channel of the river. This year’s rescue effort will take place Oct. 17-19. Those interested in volunteering can see the Deschutes River Conservancy homepage or contact Angie Huber at ahuber@restorethedeschutes.org.
