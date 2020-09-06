Pediatricians are alarmed by the low vaccination rate that is occurring in Central Oregon for older children.
It’s another sign that COVID-19 has hit the pause button on everyday life. The upshot is that fewer older children are receiving the immunizations that can prevent the spread of highly communicable diseases like measles.
In a normal year, there’s a flurry of immunizations as September approaches, but that didn’t happen this year, said Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman.
The average vaccination rate declined 46% in August, compared to the same period the year before in Deschutes County for children age 9 to 13, according to data provided by Oregon Child Immunization Indicators.
The vaccination rate in August in Deschutes County was down 6.8% compared to the same period in 2019 for children under 3. Statewide, the vaccination rate was down 12.6% for August, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data provided by the Oregon Health Authority.
The declines comes as medical professionals are reminding families about the importance of vaccinations and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that providers continue to immunize infants during the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, in March, some medical providers around the state stopped giving any routine care and others shifted to telemedicine, Modie said. Immunization rates in March dipped slightly. But for older children, particularly adolescents, the rates plummeted in March and April, rose slightly in May and June, but are now dropping again for teens and older children, Modie said.
To encourage parents to bring their children to a clinic during a pandemic, for a vaccination or a checkup, clinics around Central Oregon have created healthy and sick areas that are separate from each other. They’ve upped the hygiene efforts of staff and limited contact between families and medical professionals.
Those efforts have made all the difference for Bend parent Lindsey Frankfurt. As a mother of a 16-month-old daughter and another soon to be born, Frankfurt said the pandemic has not caused her to miss one well-child visit.
“I wasn’t nervous going in,” said Frankfurt, 38. “I feel like (the clinic staff) made me feel confident they were opening a very clean clinic. When my doctor, who is the professional, tells me it’s safe to come in, I believe her.”
Frankfurt said that three days before a scheduled visit, someone from the clinic calls and asks her a series of health questions. Upon arrival, she is met outside and her temperature is taken and so is her daughter’s.
“Because of their efforts, I feel more comfortable coming in,” Frankfurt said. “I’ve not seen another child or parent at any of my well-baby visits. Since COVID-19, I’ve not run into anyone during my visits.”
Ellie Millan, Mosaic Medical pediatric medical director, said that medical professionals have been doing outreach to parents to reassure them that a well-child exam is safe. That means when a child comes to a clinic for a well-child visit, they are prescreened, only one adult is allowed into the office, they get their temperature taken at the entrance and no sick children are in the area.
“I use COVID-19 as an example of why we’re using vaccinations to control a disease,” Millan said. “COVID-19 is pre-vaccine, and this is what our world looks like. (The coronavirus) puts it in a relatable context. They see how the world is halted in this waiting period for a vaccine.”
Mosaic operates six school-based clinics that can, among other services, provide vaccinations to all children up to 18 years of age. Before the pandemic changed the way people connect with each other, the clinic would allow parents to just walk in and get the services they need. It was designed to put medical care immediately in the hands of the people who needed it without any roadblocks, Millan said.
“We have these guidelines now to keep everyone safe,” she said. “We’re still open at five of the six school-based health centers.”
Amy Tatom, a nurse practitioner at St. Charles Redmond, said she’s used this time to explain to parents the disease process from the public health standpoint and explain the role of immunizations. In the 20 to 40 minutes she’s in the room with parents, she takes that time to educate the parents and the patient so they understand the role they have.
“It’s especially important today when people think they can go online, educate themselves, and form an opinion,” Tatom said. “But they don’t have the lens to determine if that is information they can trust. Disinformation is prevalent and very dangerous.
“I believe I’m their (patients) partner in their health.”
Early on in the pandemic, Dr. Rebecca Hicks said her Bend practice dropped in the number of patients she saw. Parents were reluctant to bring in their children for well or sick visits. And while not all of her patients have returned, she wants her patients to know that the clinic is working overtime to ensure safety. So workers who wake up on a workday with allergy symptoms are encouraged to stay home and work.
“We’re wearing masks from the time we’re arriving to the time we’re leaving,” Hicks said. “We ensure physical distancing between employees and us and our patients. Through all those measures and through the messaging, patients are becoming more comfortable coming into the clinic.”
In general, vaccines are comprehensively researched and are effective in preventing illness, Hicks said. In the U.S. some diseases are wiped out because of something called the herd immunity: if enough people have either had or been vaccinated against a disease then if someone gets the disease, it won’t spread, she said.
“If vaccination rates dip, we’ll lose that herd immunity,” Hicks said. “All it takes is one international flight to the community that no longer has it and a disease can come back. We have to continue the herd immunity if we don’t want a disease to become a problem in the United States.”
