Law enforcement officers seized hundreds of marijuana plants after searching three Deschutes County homes that were suspected of harboring illegal marijuana operations.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives, a SWAT team and members of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team served search warrants Wednesday morning at each home.
Detectives were investigating the three homes after receiving complaints from neighbors about odors, validity of the growing operations and unfamiliar and increased traffic in their neighborhood.
The first search warrant was served at a property in the 51200 block of Festis Avenue, west of La Pine, where 132 illegal marijuana plants and over 31 pounds of illegal processed marijuana were seized. In addition, detectives found what appeared to be unpermitted structures and electrical work that was being used to support the illegal grow operation.
The second search warrant was served at a residence in the 18600 block of Riverwoods Drive, south of Bend, where detectives seized a felony amount of butane hash oil and a firearm.
The third search warrant was served at a property in the 65100 block of N. Highway 97, between Bend and Redmond, where 744 illegal marijuana plants were seized.
