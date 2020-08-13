As Campbell Dixon used chalk to draw a heart-shaped outline around the words "love everyone," kneeling Thursday in a Bend parking lot that had seen so much anger hours earlier, she added her voice to a conversation on racial inequality.
She had been there Wednesday, too, standing in the Crane Shed Commons parking lot with protesters who blocked twoU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement buses from leaving town with two detained men. She was there that night when authorities used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and drag the men away.
But on Thursday, the protest site turned into a community vigil. Community leaders gathered to express fear for the families of the detainees and dismay at the government response. Dixon, 17, felt it was the right thing to do.
"I came here because it's the least I can do," Dixon, a person of color, told The Bulletin. "I'm not shocked that racism was here, because I've dealt with it my whole life."
The string of speakers and a crowd of 50 people at the vigil expressed outrage at what happened in Bend.
"The idea that federales are coming into our communities and just snatching people off the streets is just intolerable," Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell told the crowd.
Campbell said local police should be the ones to arrest immigrants if they're suspected of a crime. Federal immigration officials say the two men were arrested because they were violent criminals. Their families, however, say that's not true.
"This, what happened yesterday, is very unfair," said Milagros Aparicio, client services coordinator for the Latino Community Network, addressing the crowd through a translator. "They are husbands, fathers, brothers, uncles, workers of our community, and they contribute to the economy of our community."
Aparicio and her organization have been in communication with the families of the two men, and described what they were experiencing: isolation, depression, insecurity, fear.
Those families didn't know where the men had been taken until around 2 p.m. Thursday, Aparicio said — more than half a day since they'd been removed from the scene about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The arrests mean that the families have lost the income from the mens' jobs, which Aparicio says was essential for the families to put food on the table.
Community members have stepped in to donate to both families for their legal fees and bail expenses if necessary, as well as for groceries and other living expenses. In the 21 hours after they were created Wednesday evening, two GoFundMe pages had collected a combined $20,000 for the families of the detained men.
Still, Aparicio worries that may not be enough, given the length of time that immigration proceedings can take and the loss of income the families face.
"We're continuing to support the family," Aparicio told The Buletin. "The family's message wants to be peace."
The message of peace was one of the strongest calls from the vigil's speakers, from clergy members to local officials. Others called for the abolition of ICE altogether and encouraged white members of the community to follow the lead of community leaders who are Latino, Black or other people of color.
To Dixon, the community's fast response to Wednesday's protest and Thursday's response was empowering.
"I was really blown away to see how many people are out here to stand in solidarity," Dixon said.
