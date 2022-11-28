Ian Cranston testifies
Buy Now

Ian Cranston, seen here Nov. 9 while testifying, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside The Capitol Bar in Bend in September 2021. A jury found Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Ian Mackenzie Cranston was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. outside a bar in downtown Bend in September 2021.

Judge Beth Bagley announced the sentence during a hearing at the Deschutes County Circuit Court. A 12-person jury earlier this month rejected a second-degree murder charge against Cranston but found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter as well as lesser charges of second-degree manslaughter, assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(1) comment

64363
64363

Cranston's inabilty to even say he is sorry really speaks volumes. He got off easy. Restitution decision still pending, as I understand it. Maybe he'll pay a bit more in prison.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.