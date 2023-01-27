Kim Varner used to raise her 6-year-old daughter in a trailer in Redmond. Sometimes, the 40-year-old mother struggled to sleep through the night, worrying if she had enough propane for the heater that kept them warm as temperatures plummeted and snow fell.
But on Friday, Varner and her daughter, Zoey Starnes, woke up and took a shower in their own home. The relief was overwhelming, she said.
“I feel like I can breathe,” Varner said after their first night staying in an apartment in Bend.
Varner is among the lucky few who have successfully moved through long affordable-housing waitlists to find stable living in Central Oregon. But for all who apply for subsidized housing, the wait can be grueling and discouraging.
In October, Varner shared her story of struggle as a working, single mother who experienced homelessness in Central Oregon. She shares custody with Zoey’s dad, who has a home in La Pine.
In December, after a seemingly endless wait for subsidized housing, and with the help of social workers, Varner was approved to move into an apartment.
“I had been trying and trying and trying every few weeks, asking if there was openings,” said Varner, a supervisor at Rite Aid in north Bend.
For months, Varner lived in a parking lot with help from Redmond’s Safe Parking Program, which allows vetted participants to park their vehicles at designated sites overnight, said Rick Russell, a local pastor who directs the program and hopes to expand it this year.
At any point, there are roughly a dozen people like Varner who receive help from this program, which also helps people find housing, Russell said. Roughly two-thirds make it into subsidized housing and other facilities, like a high-barrier shelter or an RV park.
Currently, there are 10 people in the program, Russell said. Some, like Zoey, are as young as 6. Others are in their 80s. About half of them have jobs. All but one receive some type of income. Many receive disability payments. One of them got assistance because he suffered from a brain tumor and couldn’t keep his job as a licensed electrician, Russell said.
When people get a stable roof over their heads, however, they can begin to make long-term plans that they couldn’t if they were couch surfing or moving from parking lot to parking lot, Russell added.
“Homelessness is scary for people and the idea of inviting people onto their property,” Russell said. “But if people could meet Kim and her daughter and hear their story, they’d want to be a part of this transformation in our community.”
Before, Varner lived in anxiety over the holes in the trailer and whether or not she could feed her daughter well. Some nights, she said, it got so cold that she was reluctant to leave the trailer to use an outhouse nearby.
A regional insurance company helped Varner pay for the apartment deposit, and Thrive Central Oregon, which helps people find community resources, paid for the initial discounted rent, she said. Now it takes about 10 minutes to drive Zoey to school. Now they’re able to do laundry and eat lunch in an uncrowded space. Now they have new chairs, barstools, a shower curtain, towels and dishes — donations from Furnish Hope, an organization that supports families in need with furniture.
“You don’t even think anybody is going to hear you or help, but all these people came out of the woodwork,” Varner said.
Varner is now in the process of selling the trailer and moving in Zoey’s toys and art supplies. She recently signed Zoey up for a get-together with other kids who live in the apartment building. She said she’s relieved to have a safe and secure space for her daughter.
“This is reassuring her that there aren’t those monsters,” Varner said, “that you’re not going to get hurt, that you’re OK.”
To anyone who hears her story, Varner wants to send a message: “Don’t give up hope.”
“It’s been a year that we were homeless, but every step, whether it was up, down, or sideways, it was a move forward,” said Varner. “This is a mountain that we were climbing, and a mountain that’s not just up. It’s one step at a time.”
