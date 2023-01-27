Kim Varner used to raise her 6-year-old daughter in a trailer in Redmond. Sometimes, the 40-year-old mother struggled to sleep through the night, worrying if she had enough propane for the heater that kept them warm as temperatures plummeted and snow fell.

But on Friday, Varner and her daughter, Zoey Starnes, woke up and took a shower in their own home. The relief was overwhelming, she said.

