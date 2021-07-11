In a sunlit office in Bend’s Old Mill District, a group of real estate agents gathered this week, maskless, in relatively close proximity. As Oregon emerges from the pandemic, such a scene is becoming more common as workers head back to the office.
The agents, most of them independent contractors for Keller Williams, have started gathering for weekly meetings and training sessions, said Bruce Hardie, Operating Principal for Keller Williams Realty Central Oregon. Many still spend most of their week working remotely but are welcome to gather in the office to share ideas and just be part of the team.
That has become a common thread for many businesses in Bend — with statewide COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, many companies are switching to a hybrid model of work. Employees come into work two or three days a week and spend the other days at home. Zoom fatigue is part of the in-office benefit, as well as the social rewards — a chance to catch up and collaborate with colleagues.
“It’s really interesting, when you do the same thing for a year and a half you develop new habits, and I think we have discovered that a lot of our agents have gotten comfortable officing at home, in their own space,” said Hardie.
Katy Brooks, the head of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, agrees, saying her employees are allowed some grace and time to transition back their desks.
“It’s pretty clear that many of us liked the flexibility of working from home at times, so we plan to allow for a flex day, but will be making sure that teams are present at work during the same days as much as possible,” said Brooks.
“We’ve really missed the synergy that a collaborative organization like ours needs to function long term,” she adds.
The hybrid system also means fewer workers in the office at any given time. That has allowed Hardie to relocate into a smaller office, cutting his rental costs by 30%.
There are physical changes too at the Keller Williams office. Instead of cubicles, Hardie has created an open plan where agents can have a more communal experience. Gray office furniture is out and has been replaced with large, oval-shaped tables and white leather couches.
Some COVID-19 protocols linger — there’s hand sanitizer and masks for those who need them. But the full-time receptionist position has been scuttled.
“We don’t have walk-ins like we used to,” said Hardie, explaining the decision to drop the receptionist role. “New habits have formed.”
The physical office has become less important in the digital, post-COVID-19 age for Realtors, said Hardie. But having a place to go creates camaraderie and helps boost morale, he said.
“We look at this way, how can you be digitally based and physically enhanced?” Hardie said. “How do we use our space to make sure that we are providing a great physical experience for our people.”
Bend-based Riff Coffee, which sells caffeinated canned beverages, also pivoted during the pandemic. Co-founder Paul Evers said video conferencing tools like Zoom became invaluable to connect with investors and suppliers. Zoom calls can be done from home, but like Hardie he wanted a physical space where his employees could gather too.
His solution was a co-working office space in Bend called The Haven, which provided a central location plus an opportunity to trade ideas with other professionals in Bend.
“It’s also really cool to connect with professionals working in different sectors at The Haven,” said Evers. “It’s amazing how many incredibly talented and productive people live and work in the Bend area. The Haven gives us the opportunity to bump elbows with these folks.”
Another Bend original, Ruff wear, which produces gear for dogs, has also seen a shift in the work environment due to COVID-19. Remote work has proven just as effective as in-office work, said company spokesperson Heather McKendry, so the company has adopted a hybrid work model.
One-quarter of employees must be Bend-based and the rest can be remote, as long as they stay in the continental U.S. But even the Bend-based workers aren’t required to always be in the office.
“We are moving to a desk rental system so people can book a desk when they want to come in, and can work from home the rest of the time as they choose,” said McKendry.
“We realized that the pandemic changed people’s priorities and so we wanted to provide a relevant work-life solution that allows flexibility that people have become accustomed to versus dictating an arbitrary standard,” she added.
Other businesses are skipping the hybrid model and getting workers back to the office on a regular basis. Kevin Cole, president of Mid-Oregon Credit Union, said in addition to requiring in-person work, setups at the bank branches are reverting to prepandemic setups.
“This includes replacing furniture and eliminating social distancing markers,” said Cole. “Our staff and members have the choice whether to wear a mask or not. We have also given employees the choice to retain plexiglass barriers or not.”
The plexiglass barriers may stick around for some time, especially in places with a lot of customer traffic like banks and shops. But with most Oregonians vaccinated, the desire to sanitize every surface or run outside to sneeze is starting to fade. The priorities have shifted somewhat toward connecting again with others in the same physical space.
“People are craving getting back together; they are craving socialization,” said Hardie, the Keller Williams operating principal. “Even though they are officing at home and they are remote, there is still a need to be connected.”
