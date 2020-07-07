A Terrebonne resident has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 97 near Redmond on Monday night, according to a release from Oregon State Police.
Beauden Yetter, 21, was traveling south when his car crossed into oncoming traffic just before 8 p.m. There, it collided with another vehicle and injured the driver, Surun Roth, 57, and passenger Mean Sok, 68, both of Stockton, California.
Both Roth and Sok were transported to area hospitals, Roth to St. Charles Bend and Sok to St. Charles Redmond, l with non-life threatening injuries. Yetter was fatally injured in the crash.
