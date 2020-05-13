The husband of a day care owner in La Pine is accused of sexually abusing a young girl who was attending the day care, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Leon Holloman, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree sex abuse.
The sheriff’s office received a report April 21 of a sex crime at Auntie J’s Little Feet Child Care, which is run out of a private residence in La Pine.
Detectives responded and began investigating the allegations. The Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division was also notified of the investigation and assisted with a safety plan.
Detectives believe there could be other victims in the community.
Any parent that has not already spoken to detectives and is concerned about their child having unsupervised or inappropriate contact with Holloman is asked to call Detective Josh Barker at 541-617-3331.
