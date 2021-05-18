An incumbent and a newcomer appear to be leading their races for the Jefferson County School Board, according to early unofficial returns in Tuesday’s special district election.
Position 2 incumbent Jamie Hurd was leading Lorien Stacona, a case manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with 61.5% of the vote in early results Tuesday.
Hurd, 37, a former wildlife biologist, has served on the school board for the past four years. She was motivated to seek reelection to continue to guide the district through the pandemic and help welcome the new superintendent, Jay Mathisen.
Stacona, 32, ran for the school board after raising concerns last year about her seventh grade daughter not getting the same educational opportunities at Warm Springs K-8 Academy as students at Jefferson County Middle School in Madras.
In the Position 3 race, Jacob Struck, a construction superintendent, has a lead over Jaylyn Suppah, a community planner in Warm Springs, with 53.8% of the vote compared to Suppah’s 46%. Both were running for a seat that opened when board member Tom Norton Jr. did not seek reelection.
Struck, 34, who works for Skanska USA Building, ran for the school board to support the existing vocational programs and possibly add more. The father of three children in kindergarten, second and fourth grades also wants to get more families involved in their children’s education.
Suppah, 34, was motivated to serve on the school board and add more representation for Warm Springs students and families. Suppah planned to use her experience in educational advocacy work as a part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ education committee.
Board Chair Laurie Danzuka ran unopposed Tuesday for her seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.