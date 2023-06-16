Jefferson County School Board member Jamie Hurd announced her resignation at the June 12 regular board meeting.
She has accepted a district position to teach science next year at Jefferson County Middle School and her resignation is effective July 31.
Hurd was first elected in 2017, and has spent the past six years serving the district and community. She helped guide the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped get the 2021 Facilities Bond passed.
During the meeting, other board members thanked Hurd for her service and contributions over the past six years.
Hurd has two years left in her four-year term. The board opened an application process with a deadline of July 7. Applicants must not be a district employee, must have resided in the district's boundaries for at least a year, and must be a registered voter in Jefferson County. Applications can be picked up at the district office or found on the district's website.
The board will review the applicants and intends to name a new member at the July 14 regular meeting. The selected applicant will be appointed at the August meeting, and serve until June 2025.
Joey Prechtl, the district's communications manager, said the district has received one application so far, and is on the lookout for more interested individuals.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
