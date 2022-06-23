As students head home for the summer, families are turning to their local school districts to help feed their children. Staff are setting up free summer meal programs at elementary schools, parks and other facilities, providing a respite for families across Central Oregon.
Free meal programs became essential when the pandemic kept families locked up at home, worsening national food insecurity. In response, the federal government funded nutrition waivers to provide universal free school meals to students. But on June 30, these waivers are set to expire, affecting meal programs when school resumes in the fall.
Some states are already starting programs to continue funding these programs and bringing food to families in need. Oregon, however, is not one of them, a state education spokesperson said Tuesday.
And next year, not everyone will be eligible for free meals. Many students will once again have to pay for them, as they did before the pandemic, all while food prices have risen by 10% since last year, according to the consumer price index.
“Everybody’s feeling the pinch on the price increase,” said Denny Bauldree, the nutritional services manager for the Crook County School District, who added: “That can hurt people. I’d prefer (meals) to be free for everybody, but that’s not my call.”
Funds from the Student Success Act, a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019 that promised $2 billion for schools every two years, has helped the state expand its income guidelines and increase access to these meals. Now, students from a family of four making at or below $83,250 annually can qualify for a meal, according to state guidelines.
“It may be a little bit of a shock after having it free for so long,” said Garra Schluter, assistant director of nutrition services for Bend-La Pine Schools. “The waivers are what carried us through with the way we were doing it … It’s going to be a tricky event to go from free to having to pay again.”
The changes come as nutrition programs in Deschutes and Crook counties juggle a dizzying amount of pandemic-related challenges, including supply-chain issues and workforce shortages, and the growing costs of food.
Bauldree said that when he requested $5,000 worth of food this year from a vendor, he got just $1,700 worth instead.
“You get to the point when you’re looking at the menu and you don’t know what you’re going to get,” he said.
Schluter said the Bend-La Pine district has had to make last-minute changes to menus due to the high price of certain foods. She said there have also been times where the district hasn’t been able to find chicken or tortillas anywhere.
“It’s been a difficult road just to get it here,” she said.
Federal lawmakers have proposed a bipartisan bill that would extend the waivers and help school staff confront supply-chain and inflation issues, Education Week reported Wednesday. But the bill “doesn’t include an extension of universal free school meal programs, as many school nutrition groups had urged,” the news outlet reported.
One thing is clear to school nutrition staff in Central Oregon: Throughout the pandemic, a lot of families have been seeking out these meals, perhaps more than ever before because of the nutritional waivers. And many are low-income households.
Bauldree estimates that between 65% to 75% of Crook County district students have relied on the free lunches this year, and roughly 400 students rely on the meals during the district’s summer school program at Barnes Butte Elementary School. He added that some kids tell him and other staff that it’s their only meal for the day. Others have asked for extras, sometimes coming back two or three times a day.
This year, Schluter said Bend-La Pine provided at least 2.4 million meals, largely due to the waivers that made free meals universal. “It’s definitely a lot,” she added.
On Tuesday, Bend-La Pine Schools started its free summer lunch program, with five different locations serving meals. At Larkspur Park, Julie Shores, who runs the kitchen at R.E. Jewell Elementary School, has been serving roughly 70 meals a day alongside her “right hand lady” Victoria Hageman, who is also on the nutrition staff at Jewell.
Shores said that most of their meals — perhaps 40 — are served in a rush during the first half hour. She acknowledged that rising food prices make the meals that much more important. “It’s nice to know we can do our little bit to help,” she said.
Among those who got meals on Wednesday were Crista Strickland and Tiffany Gidley. They were attending a cancer support group in the area when they stumbled upon the free meal program in the park and got some food for their children. The mothers said they plan to spread the word about the program to other families who might need it.
