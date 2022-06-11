Chants of “protect kids not guns” and “thoughts and prayers are not enough” echoed on the streets of downtown Bend on Saturday as hundreds of protesters marched in support of gun reform.
The March for Our Lives started at Drake Park and was arranged by high school students from Redmond. A number of speakers, including a teacher, an emergency room doctor, and gun reform activists, spoke prior to the march.
The group of protesters then marched from Drake Park along NW Riverside Boulevard, through downtown, and back.
“I have not consented to die for your Second Amendment rights,” Isabelle Richards, a 16-year-old Redmond Proficiency Academy sophomore and one of the event’s organizers, told the crowd prior to the march.
Richards, along with Juniper Rook, 16, also a sophomore at Redmond Proficiency Academy, helped plan Saturday’s event. In January, the two students also staged a walkout at their school to protest gun violence.
“When you think about school shootings, you never really think it is going to happen to you,” Richards said. “But that is happening to people every single day, and I have never personally been a victim, but I can still understand how that would feel because I am in a classroom every single day.”
Rook recalled doing school shooter drills in middle school about twice a year. Now in high school, she said drills happen about once a year. She is also concerned by the Redmond School Board’s recent decision to deny a policy that would prohibit guns on school grounds.
“We are still doing drills actively in school, while our school board is choosing to deny policies that would keep us safe from guns in our classrooms,” Rook said. “It is pretty hypocritical, honestly.”
Rook added that when gun violence occurs, it affects everyone, so people must come together to demand change.
“It affects everyone surrounding it. The teachers, the parents, everyone is affected in some way,” she said. "Every one of us can be a victim of gun violence in some way.”
Tracy Miller of Bend was at Drake Park holding a cardboard sign that said, “Hold congress accountable” and said she believes legislators need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
Miller, a gun owner herself, said passing common sense gun laws is not incompatible with the Second Amendment.
“You can still have the second amendment, a person can still protect themselves and protect their home, they don’t need an automatic weapon to do it,” Miller said. “You don’t hunt with an automatic weapon.”
Miller said she believes there are a lot of gun owners who see the importance of gun reform.
“I do think there are a lot of gun owners now that are starting to look at this and starting to say ‘there is a compromise that we can make, that needs to be made and we need to hold our lawmakers accountable,’” she added.
Hayden Kasal-Barsky, who graduated from Bend High School last year and is now attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Oahu, is pursuing a degree in teaching special education. She is back in Bend visiting her family and decided to come to the protest on Saturday to stand in solidarity with victims of gun violence.
“I’m really sick and tired of being a 19 year old, a young person, and just standing around while other people are getting murdered and politicians are calling it a mental health crisis instead of a gun issue,” Kasal-Barsky said.
Kasal-Barsky said recent mass shootings have made her a little uneasy when it comes to going back to school in the fall and she called on the community to stand with students.
“I am even more scared to go back to school,” she added. “Anyone can get shot at any moment, so just stand with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.