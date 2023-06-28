Sabrina Slusser, chief executive officer of the Humane Society of Central Oregon, has resigned from her position, the society announced Tuesday. She has worked there since 2011 and has been in the nonprofit industry for 30 years.
“This has never been about me. It’s about this amazing team,” Slusser said. “I know that these guys are going to carry on and do great things for the community … I’ll really miss the people, the staff, volunteers, donors, all who have become great friends.”
Slusser was responsible for launching the thrift store and mobile clinic for the humane society. She also oversaw the expansion of the shelter and the development of multiple annual fundraisers.
The humane society has been serving Central Oregon since 1961 with an emphasis on advocating and caring for all animals, even homeless ones.
“The past 12 years have meant the world to me, and I am forever grateful for my time as CEO at HSCO,” stated Slusser. “Aside from the friendships, community relationships, and animals I’ve had the honor of knowing and helping, HSCO has been my home. I will miss the staff, volunteers, and entire pet-loving community dearly.”
John Houchens, a previous humane society employee, wrote in the comment section of the humane society’s post for Slusser’s announcement.
“I had the privilege of working for Bri (Slusser) for many years and can say she definitely gave her heart and soul to HSCO and the animals,” Houchens said. “Her legacy there will live on for years and years.”
According to Lynne Ouchida, a spokesperson for the humane society, Slusser plans to leave the nonprofit field and looks forward to taking some time to plan what she does next.
