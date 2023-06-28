Humane Society stock

In this 2016 file photo, a veterinarian examines a puppy at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

 Bulletin file

Sabrina Slusser, chief executive officer of the Humane Society of Central Oregon, has resigned from her position, the society announced Tuesday. She has worked there since 2011 and has been in the nonprofit industry for 30 years.

“This has never been about me. It’s about this amazing team,” Slusser said. “I know that these guys are going to carry on and do great things for the community … I’ll really miss the people, the staff, volunteers, donors, all who have become great friends.”

