On its 60th anniversary, the Humane Society of Central Oregon credits the support from the community for helping the animal shelter continue its mission of caring for animals.
Because of the support for programs and services at the humane society, the number of shelter animals has decreased over the past six decades while the region’s population has grown, the humane society said in a press release.
In 1991, when Bend’s population was 25,000, the humane society cared for 4,500 animals. Today, with Bend’s population at 100,000, the shelter cares for about 3,000 animals annually, the society said.
Part of the decrease in shelter animals is due to more people spaying and neutering their pets, the humane society said. In 2018, the humane society added the Bend Spay+Neuter Project.
Over the years, the humane society also added programs to reunite lost pets, vaccinate and microchip pets, collect food donations and cremation services.
Last year, the humane society expanded it’s HOPE Pet Food Bank to help people keep their pets fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program expanded into the tri-county area with pet food being distributed to regional food pantries.
The humane society formed Feb. 14, 1961 after a small grassroots group decided Bend needed a humane society. Bend had a population of 11,936 at the time.
To celebrate the 60th anniversary, the humane society is selling items at the shelter and thrift store such as limited edition masks and long sleeve T-shirts.
