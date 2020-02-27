Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies have identified the skeletal human remains found on Feb. 17 as Bend resident Chase M. Hove.
Hove's remains were found near a firearm, and deputies are investigating the case as a suicide, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
In June 2017, the then-27-year-old Hove was reported missing by the Bend Police Department.
Hove's remains were found in the afternoon of Feb. 17 about a half mile south of Deschutes River Woods, according to the press release. A hiker found the remains and called 911, the release stated.
If you or someone you love is thinking about suicide, please call the Deschutes County Crisis Line at 541-322-7500 Option 9. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Central Oregon Suicide Prevention resources are available at: www.preventsuicideco.org/local-resources.
