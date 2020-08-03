A walker discovered human remains on U.S. Forest Service land south of Bend on Monday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the site off China Hat Road around 9:30 a.m.
The remains belonged to an adult male, deputies and detectives concluded at the scene. The Forest Service and Deschutes County medical examiner have been helping detectives to collect evidence and the remains.
Authorities have yet to identify the remains or the individual's cause of death. An autopsy is planned, according to the sheriff's office.
