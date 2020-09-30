A cannabis lawyer, a mental health counselor and a flooring installer are all vying to fill the seat being left vacant by longtime Bend City Council member Bruce Abernethy at the end of the year.
These people are Michael Hughes, Rita Schenkelberg and Anon "Bubba" Walters. Here's what they have to say about issues like housing, homelessness and social justice.
Michael Hughes
Hughes said the greatest challenge facing the city will be recovering from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If elected, his priority as the pandemic continues would be to research which industries have been more affected and work to find state and federal funding to support those businesses.
With housing, Hughes said he supports building denser development, like apartment complexes, on land that is left within the urban growth boundary and looking at reducing system development charges to make new housing more affordable.
“We don’t want to become a town for where those of us who work here have to live somewhere else,” Hughes said.
With regards to homelessness, Hughes said he supports the idea of one of his fellow candidates — Ron “Rondo” Boozell — to put a $10 million bond on the ballot to pay for things like a permanent warming shelter.
He also is in favor of donating a portion of city-owned land in northeast Bend, called Juniper Ridge, to build the shelter.
Hughes is not in favor of the city’s $190 million transportation bond on the November ballot because he thinks too many people are financially hurting.
With recent protests bringing racial equity to the forefront of local politics, Hughes said he thinks the city can do more to support communities of color in Bend by incentivizing and supporting more businesses owned by people of color.
Reallocating a portion of the revenue from the city’s local marijuana tax to go toward businesses owned by people of color is one way to do that, Hughes said. Other cities like Portland do this to address the impacts that have come from a legacy of people of color being incarcerated for cannabis-related charges.
In response to recent calls for more oversight of law enforcement, Hughes supports body cameras for police officers. He also said he was open to having a discussion about whether the council wanted to direct local law enforcement to not focus on low level crimes like minor drug possession — crimes that are disproportionately charged for people of color, he said.
“If we want to talk about systemic racism, you have to talk about the war on drugs,” Hughes said. “If we want to deal with those racial disparities, we’ll have to deal with them systemically.”
Rita Schenkelberg
Schenkelberg, 29, is a mental health counselor with Northwest Discovery Outpatient Services.
Some of the greatest challenges facing the city are affordable housing, transportation and learning how to communicate with all communities in Bend, Schenkelberg said.
Schenkelberg supports increasing housing density within the city to bring prices down and diversify neighborhoods, as well as looking to reduce system development charges for some kinds of housing to make building cheaper.
As a renter, affordable housing is an issue that directly affects Schenkelberg, and is part of the reason why she wanted to run.
“Renters are such a high percentage in Bend, so it’s really weird there isn’t a renter on the Bend City Council,” she said.
She also thinks it's important for the city to communicate the benefits of diversifying a neighborhood as a way to support the entire community.
“We can’t avoid or be resistant to the change," she said.
With regards to homelessness, Schenkelberg said it was "an atrocity" that the city did not have a permanent warming shelter already.
“We need to prioritize now to have a plan and allocation for a permanent warming shelter, so when winter 2021 happens we have it built so we can keep humans alive in the winter,” she said.
Schenkelberg is also interested in looking into how to increase capacity of public transit and improving biking infrastructure to relieve the need to get everywhere in a car in Bend.
She is also in support of the $190 million transportation bond that is on the ballot.
When it comes to answering growing calls for the city to do more for communities of color and immigrants, Schenkelberg said education is key.
As the one queer woman of color in the race, Schenkelberg said it's understandable that most white people haven’t seen systemic racism eating away at communities of color.
"I know communities of color have given direct feedback," she said, referencing feedback that talks about their experience of living in Bend to the council. "It’s about prioritizing that voice."
Another way to help communities of color would be instituting a crisis response team similar to the one in Eugene, where crisis workers and nurses respond to mental health distress calls instead of police. She also supports having a diverse community board that directly expresses concerns to the police chief.
Anon "Bubba" Walters
Walters, 45, installs commercial flooring for The Ground Floor and More LLC. Walters, who has lived on and off in Bend since the 1980s, said he decided to run for city council because he didn't feel represented as a "regular guy" in southeast Bend.
“I don’t feel like my voice gets heard," he said.
Challenges he feels the city is facing include affordable housing and living, transportation, and homelessness.
“When I first moved here it was barely a town," Walters said. "It’s now a city and we’re growing in huge leaps and bounds, and we’re not setting (up) our infrastructure to accommodate that.”
Walters supports expanding the city's urban growth boundary so that more housing can be built while keeping Bend's rural feel.
“I don’t think we need to stack eight to 10 houses on an acre," he said.
He always would support streamlining the building permitting process and reducing system development charges to make housing cheaper to build, which drops the price tag overall.
With regards to homelessness, Walters said he believes the city has the capacity to make a permanent warming shelter a reality, and that it should be a priority to do so.
“We don’t want these people freezing in the winter time," he said. “It’s not that hard to be decent.”
As for transportation, Walters supports investing more into public transit to make it viable. He is not taking a position about the transportation bond on the ballot until he learns more about it, he said.
In response to more calls for the city to do more for communities of color and immigrants, Walters said it is important to listen and to make sure everyone's voice is at the table.
“I think listening is going to be the biggest key to any of it," he said.
When it comes to more oversight of local law enforcement, Walters said there could be more transparency between the council and law enforcement agencies for the community to see.
He said he feels the best way to affect change is to lead by example, and that if he were elected he would be out and present in the community so people felt heard.
He hopes as a councilor he would help bridge "the divisiveness" society is facing, and believes in only one race: the human race.
"We are all people. We all live and die the same," he said. "The time for all of those labels has come and passed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.