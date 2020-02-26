The coronavirus will likely spread to U.S. communities, and federal health officials are warning that people should take precautions and prepare for major disruptions in their daily lives in the event of an outbreak.
Quarantines have been how health official around the world have been responding to this outbreak and a similar approach might be used if infections spike in the U.S.
The experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say isolation, which separates sick people with a contagious disease, and quarantine, which separates and restricts people’s movement, help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease.
Family members should stay home during a quarantine and not allow any visitors, and follow CDC recommendations for heightened hygiene and personal protection equipment to reduce risk of airborne virus spread, say experts.
People who are sick should not share a bedroom, bathroom, towels or eating utensils with other members of the household, and they should wear a face mask to reduce the spread of illness.
A disinfectant should be used to clean tables and other surfaces touched by the sick person.
During a medical quarantine, earthquake, major power outage or other disasters, people should have plenty of food, water, medicines and other necessities already at home since supply chains might be interrupted and limited supplies might be in demand.
“We’ve been inundated with questions and requests for respirator masks and hygiene items, and have limited the number of respirators any one person can buy to discourage hoarding,” said Skyler Hallgren, co-founder of Redfora, the San Francisco-based company that sells emergency kits. “It’s important for each person to have a plan in place for themselves and their families without taking more than is necessary.”
Oregon experts recommend that a basic disaster kit have nonperishable food, water and supplies for 14 days for each member of the family who is hunkering down in the home.
Emilio DeBess and Paul Cieslak, both infectious disease experts with Oregon Health Authority, said it’s never too early to put together a two-week emergency supply. That applies even without the specter of a coronavirus outbreak, they said, because there are other possible emergencies.
“An earthquake could happen before coronavirus gets here,” DeBess said.
Steps to prepare for an emergency
Sign up for notifications: Enroll in your county’s citizen alert system to be notified via text, call or email by emergency response agencies when you need to take action such as shelter-in-place or evacuate.
Practice smart hygiene: Whether it is the coronavirus or simply practicing smart hygiene during flu season, it’s in everyone’s interest to wash and sanitize hands often, keep hands out of your mouth, nose and eyes, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, put used tissues in no-touch disposal receptacles and stay home if you’re sick.
“The CDC has made it clear that it’s time for every American to take precautions,” said Hallgren.
Expert advice is to focus on social distancing to limit exposure, including the use of N95 masks, the respirators best suited to guard against viruses, and hygiene tools when in close contact and especially when traveling, he added.
Have a family emergency plan: “It’s important to account for the risks where you live and put some common sense thought into an emergency plan,” said Hallgren. “Have a conversation as a family or household about how to mitigate risks, and what role each can play to help each other in case of an emergency.”
Make sure everyone in your home knows the plan, including where you will all reunite if separated and how you will contact each other if phones aren’t working.
Assemble essentials: Refresh and update items in an emergency supply kit, especially water and food, says Ali Ryan, who works as the earth-science information officer for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
You can buy ready-made emergency preparedness kits or you can build your own. Many of the must-have supplies are already in your home, from a manual can opener to hygiene items, but you may need more to last two weeks or longer.
Also make sure to have enough of any prescription and nonprescription medication you need to last a couple of weeks.
