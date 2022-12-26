A program with the Oregon State University Extension Service teaches participants the art and science of growing and maintaining plants, and, ultimately, gives graduates the title of Master Gardener.
OSU Extension will offer its Master Gardener training course for the 42nd consecutive year, according to a press release from the extension service. Master Gardener trainees will learn about sustainable gardening techniques, how to identify native insects and plants and how to diagnose plant problems with the ultimate goal of sharing what they learn with the community.
The hybrid program combines classroom training and experiential learning for residents in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, according to the release. Once trainees complete their in-class coursework, they devote the rest of their time to plant clinics.
Plant clinics are meant to hone Master Gardener trainees' skills by answering gardening-related questions in person or via phone. The clinics are staffed weekdays from April to October, according to the program's website. Crook County's plant clinic is located at the OSU Extension Service office in Prineville, and Deschutes County's plant clinic is located at the OSU Extension Service office at the fairgrounds in Redmond.
Applications for the Master Gardener course are open through Jan. 3, according to the press release. They are available at https://beav.es/5Nj.
The $280 course will take place in person and online, and scholarship options will be available, the release said.
In-person classes will be held on Tuesdays from Jan. 17 to March 21 at the Deschutes County Extension Service in Redmond with hands-on training through September, the release said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.