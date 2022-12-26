Organic gardening has deep roots

Plants grow in Bend’s NorthWest Crossing community garden in August 2010.

 Bulletin file

A program with the Oregon State University Extension Service teaches participants the art and science of growing and maintaining plants, and, ultimately, gives graduates the title of Master Gardener. 

OSU Extension will offer its Master Gardener training course for the 42nd consecutive year, according to a press release from the extension service. Master Gardener trainees will learn about sustainable gardening techniques, how to identify native insects and plants and how to diagnose plant problems with the ultimate goal of sharing what they learn with the community.

