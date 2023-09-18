Two of three Deschutes County commissioners expressed disinterest in expanding their board to five members Wednesday, leaving it up to residents to rally enough signatures to put a measure on a future ballot if they want to change the makeup of the County Commission.
Public interest in adding two more members to the commission has spiked in recent months. Those in favor argue a larger commission would mean more representation in a growing county, but those against say Deschutes County just isn't big enough yet.
“I don’t want to see more change,” Commission Chairman Tony DeBone said at a Wednesday meeting. "The United States of America is going to go through a really challenging time through this next presidential election process, and the less moving parts, the better."
Once the city of Redmond experiences more population growth, and Deschutes County has two major cities and crosses the 250,000 population threshold, DeBone said he'd reconsider.
Commissioner Patti Adair pointed out that most Oregon counties that have a five-member commission have double Deschutes County's population or more.
"I know some people would really like this to happen today, but I'm not quite sure our population is up there yet," she said.
The three commissioners work full time, serve four-year terms and are currently elected at large. If a measure ends up on the ballot and is approved, it could mean changes in the way commissioners are elected. They could be voted in by by districts rather than at large.
But, the commission isn't a stranger to change. In 2024, commission elections will switch from partisan to nonpartisan after 61% of voters approved a ballot measure in the 2022 November general election.
A change to the commission's makeup would likely occur in a similar fashion, according to Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison. However, a citizen or group will have to gather enough signatures to create a petition for the measure. Secretary of State guidelines say supporters would need to gather signatures from 8% of voters who participated in the most recent gubernatorial election. That adds up to about 8,800 valid signatures needed.
“It’s a big number, Dennison said, “And it’s a big number to gather through the winter.”
Whether a group can gather that many signatures before the 2024 May primary election or the 2024 general election depends on how organized the effort is, Dennison said.
In the past two decades, Deschutes County residents have tried, and failed, to establish a five-member board twice: Once in 2006 and once in 2009, according to The Bulletin archive. Both of those times were through the process of home rule, which is a long, drawn out process requiring a committee and a public hearing to modify the county's charter.
The ballot initiative petition streamlines the process, taking the matter directly to voters.
Commissioner Phil Chang, the only commissioner in favor of referring a measure to the ballot, initially brought up the idea of changing the commission's makeup in December. He was also a major proponent of the effort to make the commission elections nonpartisan.
"I wish we could've had this discussion four months ago and given the folks who are going to go out and gather signatures more time to do their work," Chang said Wednesday.
Deschutes County's reconsideration of its government isn't occurring in a vacuum. Efforts are already underway in Jackson and Josephine counties to increase their commissions from three to five members.
