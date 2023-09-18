Two of three Deschutes County commissioners expressed disinterest in expanding their board to five members Wednesday, leaving it up to residents to rally enough signatures to put a measure on a future ballot if they want to change the makeup of the County Commission. 

Public interest in adding two more members to the commission has spiked in recent months. Those in favor argue a larger commission would mean more representation in a growing county, but those against say Deschutes County just isn't big enough yet.

Anna Kaminski is the city and county government reporter for The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

