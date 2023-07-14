The National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued a head advisory for Saturday and Sunday in Central Oregon with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees. In this July 2022 file photo, Jeremy Prater douses his head at a cooling station on Hunnell Road in Bend, where temperatures hit 102 degrees.
Meteorologists have forecast temperatures of up to 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday in Central Oregon, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, which issued a weekend heat advisory on Friday.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday and will cover the eastern slopes of the Cascades and Central Oregon, the weather service said in its release.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the weather service, said this weekend's heat is typical for this time of year and is caused by a high pressure system settling into the region.
"We are expecting upper 90s and low 100s throughout the area, and then overnight lows aren't going to drop down enough to get a significant recovery, so you are going to see pretty warm temperatures in the evening," Brooks said.
According to the weather service forecast, the highs for Bend on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 96 and 93 degrees, with overnight lows of 60 and 54 degrees. For Redmond, the highs are 98 and 94 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and the lows are 58 and 54 degrees.
Brooks said the 100 degree temperatures will be more common further into the basins and valleys of the region.
The weather service is urging residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left in a vehicle unattended.
When working outside, it is important to wear loose fitting clothes, take extra precautions and to schedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening, the release said.
Residents are urged to call 911 if they witness someone overcome by heat stroke, the release said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.