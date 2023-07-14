heatw (copy) (copy)
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued a head advisory for Saturday and Sunday in Central Oregon with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees. In this July 2022 file photo, Jeremy Prater douses his head at a cooling station on Hunnell Road in Bend, where temperatures hit 102 degrees. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Meteorologists have forecast temperatures of up to 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday in Central Oregon, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, which issued a weekend heat advisory on Friday. 

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday and will cover the eastern slopes of the Cascades and Central Oregon, the weather service said in its release. 

