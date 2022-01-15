With the omicron variant pervasive throughout the community, it’s important to mask up, keep your distance and wash your hands frequently, health officials say.
But two years of pandemic-related mask wearing have taken a toll. People are fatigued, said Dr. Jason Prinster, High Lakes Health Care director of Primary Care Behavioral Health in Bend.
“It’s an emotional state that reflects stress after two years of inconvenience and discomfort associated with mask wearing and other changes from COVID,” Prinster said.
Some are not wearing their mask in indoor public places, despite signs on the shop windows or a government mandate requiring them. Prinster believes that action stems from a sense of infringement of personal freedom.
“Anti-mask behavior is more about psychological resistance to being told what to do, when and where to do it, underpinned by beliefs that masks don’t work, beliefs that masks are actually harmful,” Prinster said.
But given that omicron is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19, well-fitting, high infiltration masks are the best defense to warding off getting sick from the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a lot of information about masks and how to ensure they fit properly.
But how do you know if you have the right mask to keep you safe and healthy? The Bulletin talked to Dawn Azevedo, St. Charles Health System infectious disease manager about masks. Here are her answers:
How do masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the variants?
You can get COVID-19 by breathing in air exhaled from an infected person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is very small, but is carried on the droplets that are exhaled from breathing.
The mask filters your breath on the way out, blocking the particles from escaping.
What is the right mask for me?That’s a personal choice. Blue procedure masks that are disposable work well. So do tightly woven, multilayered cloth masks and KN95 masks. The gold standard in the United States are the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health certified masks.
Is my cloth mask enough to protect me from omicron?A good cloth mask should be made of multiple layers, fit snugly over your nose and mouth to prevent leaks, have a nose wire and the fabric should be densely woven so no light can be seen through, according to the CDC. A cloth mask is better than no mask at all, but the effectiveness depends upon the amount of layers, the tightness of the weave and fit.
What are the signs of a good fit?There should not be any gaps on the side of your face, exhalation valves, vents, made of a single-layer of fabric, or a fabric that is so light you can see through it, according to the CDC. A good way to tell is to put your mask on your face, inhale deeply and blow out all the air. If nothing escapes out of the sides or top, you have a good sealing mask. And if the cloth, or mask material puffs out as your blowing out air it’s a good seal and will provide protection.
Should I wear two masks at the same time? There isn’t much data about the effectiveness of wearing two masks at once. The real key to effective mask wearing is how tightly it fits around the face and secondly how well it will filter out particles.
Do I need one of these N95 masks that the hospital workers use?At the start of the pandemic, N95 masks were hard to come by and the public was told to save them for healthcare workers. Two years later, the supply chain has restocked on these and they are found in many stores and on the internet. Deciding to get one all depends on a person’s tolerance for risk. “Omicron is a lot more infectious,” Azevedo said. “I recommend them for the duration of omicron. The CDC says to be exposed you have to be within 6 feet for 15 minutes, but we’re seeing more infections from less exposure these days.”
What’s the difference between KN95 and N95?A KN95 mask is not certified by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. An N95 mask is certified, but most are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for medical use. The ones you find at the hardware or drug stores are not medical grade, but provide for a high level of filtration, provided they fit well.
Where can I buy a mask that will protect me?Masks can be found at the grocery store, hardware store, and most drug stores. Be careful, though to ensure the N95 is certified and not a counterfeit. The CDC offers a list of masks that are not certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and to look for specific information printed directly on the mask.
How much does a mask that will protect me cost?Mask prices have risen recently. But you don’t have to spend a lot to ensure you have a good fit. Even the low priced blue procedure masks can be made to fit snugly by tying knots onto the end of loops that go over the ears. The CDC has a YouTube video that shows you how. Go to bendbulletin.us/mask.
