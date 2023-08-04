Deschutes County Fair
Brian Clark uses a router to create lettering and designs while making a sign for a customer at the booth for his business, Sawtooth Signs, at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday at the fairgrounds in Redmond.  

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

REDMOND — The sawdust was everywhere. On Brian Clark’s clothing. His beard. Floating in the air around him and those who approached his stall at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday.

When it’s like this, his power grinder chewing up wood, he’s in his own zone, AC/DC blaring in his earbuds, eyes covered with black sunglasses, head bent over a slab of California redwood. But don’t let that stop you from walking up to his shop, which offers customized and ready-to-buy hand-carved wooden signs.

Brian Clark uses a router to create lettering and designs while making a sign for a customer at the booth for his business, Sawtooth Signs, at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.  
Brian Clark spray paints a sign for a customer at the booth for his business, Sawtooth Signs, at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.  
Brian Clark uses a router to create lettering and designs while making a sign for a customer at the booth for his business, Sawtooth Signs, at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday.  
