REDMOND — The sawdust was everywhere. On Brian Clark’s clothing. His beard. Floating in the air around him and those who approached his stall at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday.
When it’s like this, his power grinder chewing up wood, he’s in his own zone, AC/DC blaring in his earbuds, eyes covered with black sunglasses, head bent over a slab of California redwood. But don’t let that stop you from walking up to his shop, which offers customized and ready-to-buy hand-carved wooden signs.
In the midst of Ferris wheels, concerts, cotton candy stalls, sno-cone machines, it’s easy to miss what makes the Central Oregon county fair unique: small businesses and crafts that hail from all over the state and beyond.
Clark, the 48-year-old owner of Sawtooth Signs, travels across the Northwest for 10 months out of the year selling hand-carved wood for fair- and festivalgoers. He’s been running this fair circuit with his business for more than 20 years.
He is particular about the type of wood he uses. He prefers using 2-inch California redwood.
“Most other sign makers use three-quarter inch. I like to use the thicker, more heavy wood, just for weathering purposes,” Clark said.
His customers pick out a design, font and size of the carving that suits their needs. Usually, they ask him to carve their family names, but Clark has experience carving many other styles as well.
“I do business signs. I do residential signs, a little bit of everything,” Clark said. “Right now, I’m working on a big giant ranch entrance sign for a guy in Idaho, 2 foot by 10 foot.”
Order a sign from Clark, and he’ll probably have it ready for you within 10 or 15 minutes.
“When I get in work mode, I just go. Faster than a computer,” he said.
His carving season begins in May and ends in October, usually in Utah. From there, Clark heads to Las Vegas for a week and takes two months off.
“I relax, collect my thoughts, regain my strength and then hit the road again,” Clark said.
Clark has been working fairs from Oregon to Florida in some shape and form since he was 10 years old, when his uncle first taught him how to carve wood.
“I started as a young man. My uncle did this business, and he taught me. So, I started as a helper, and slowly worked my way up to the carver seat,” Clark said.
Named after the Sawtooth Mountain Range in his home state of Idaho, Clark’s business is unmistakably different from the colorful vendors filling the fair. The exterior is covered in examples of his work, with rustic, red-tinged signs ranging from “Snoopy” and “The Millers” to a more personal sign, “Brian and Peggy’s Place.”
Peggy’s his wife. They’ve been married two years, and Clark still refers to the couple as newlyweds.
Peggy Turner works remotely from home and is able to help him out at local events in Oregon, like the Lebanon Strawberry Festival or Jackson County Fair. Clark used to base his business in Meridian, Idaho, but moved to Jacksonville in Southern Oregon when he and his wife were married.
“This one, she’ll probably be here Friday evening to help me out when it’s a little bit busier,” Clark said.
For Clark, county fairs are an opportunity like no other to connect with people.
“They don’t see you all year long, so when you come for that specific amount of time, and then you take off — they’re waiting for you to come back again the following year,” Clark said. “I have friends scattered all over the countryside.”
He said that he recognizes people everywhere he goes.
“The funny thing is, too, driving so much and traveling so much, I see familiar faces even driving on the highway when I’m passing people,” Clark said.
Once he sets up shop, Clark gets to work carving. He stays motivated with music, and prefers classic rock to drown out the loud tools. It’s hard, loud work, but he loves it.
“Most normal jobs, you wake up, you gotta get dressed, you gotta get to work — a 9-to-5 job, right?” Clark said.
“Me, I wake up and I get to make art for people. Just to see the reactions I get from folks, it’s self gratifying. If you don’t like what you do, you shouldn’t be doing it.”
