More affordable housing and better transportation infrastructure remain the top priorities among Bend residents, according to a recent survey, though addressing social inequities in city government has also become a high priority.
These priorities were identified in a community survey, which was commissioned by the city and conducted by DHM Research, to gauge the general attitude Bend residents have toward the city, as well as to learn what issues they felt needed to be addressed the most.
The statistically valid survey, which interviewed roughly 300 Bend residents of various ages, incomes and races, showed that residents’ priorities of improving transportation and increasing affordable housing have not changed since 2018 — the last time this survey was conducted.
The survey data, which is routinely gathered by the city every few years and was reviewed by the Bend City Council in a meeting on Wednesday, will help the new council determine the city’s goals for the next two years.
Close to 70% of residents deemed the creation of affordable housing a high or urgent priority, according to the survey, which is similar to the results two years ago. That percentage jumps up among renters specifically. Almost 80% say affordable housing is considered an urgent need, compared with 61% of homeowners who consider it an urgent need, said Tony Iaccarino, a project manager with DHM Research, at the council meeting Wednesday.
Housing and addressing homelessness also appeared to be more of a pressing issue among people who said they have lived in Bend for a longer period of time, he said.
“Those who’ve been here longer, more than five years, are clearly, definitely noticing big changes in these particular areas,” Iaccarino said.
The preference of what kind of housing should be built, however, has changed significantly compared to two years ago, Iaccarino said. In 2018, residents reported no preference between having single-family homes built over town homes or duplexes.
In 2020, roughly 50% of respondents said more single-family homes should be built, compared with 25% who preferred town homes.
“What is driving that shift? We think it’s renters,” Iaccarino said.
According to the survey, 63% of renters who responded wanted more single-family homes built. Michelle Neiss, president of DHM Research, said the pandemic could be influencing people’s opinions. With more people staying home, people may be wanting to have more space or a backyard to enjoy.
“There’s been some national conversation about people moving to suburbs in the pandemic,” she told the council.
Some priorities around transportation have also changed. In 2014, only 52% of those surveyed approved of the conditions of the roads in Bend, compared with 67% in 2020.
“(Fixing roads) is no longer seen as urgent of a priority as it used to be,” Neiss said.
The research group also asked a new question about how residents prioritize addressing the racial equity gaps with housing, policing and other city services. About 75% of respondents said it was important, with more than half of those people calling it “very important.”
One gap that was clear was reflected in the question about local policing. According to the survey, 69% of white residents rated local police positively, while only 56% of people of color rated the police with high marks.
Roughly a third of respondents said their top priority for policing was for Bend Police to work with social service groups to address mental health and homeless related calls.
At the end of the presentation, some councilors called for the city to push harder to get more representation from the Latino community in the survey. The phone survey was not offered in Spanish.
An online survey, which was offered in Spanish but not statistically valid because people could self select to take it, only had four respondents.
The full surveys can be found at the city's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.