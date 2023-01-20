Jen Sawyer moved to Bend’s Old Farm District in 2012, where her home is protected from the brutal High Desert summer sun by the towering ponderosa pines that dominate the horizon.
Sawyer, a Bend native serving as community outreach coordinator for the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association, loves her neighborhood, but feels as though it is slipping through her fingers as developers continue to clear trees to build more housing, but few other amenities, such as retail, restaurants or community spaces.
Sawyer feels there is a lack of planning as such development unfolds.
“We are about 20 to 25 years behind on infrastructure alone,” Sawyer said of the Old Farm District. “We are constantly playing catch up in this town instead of actually sitting down and truly having a major conversation with the community here about what Bend’s future is.”
Extending south from SE Reed Market Road to Murphy Road and east from U.S. Highway 97 , the Old Farm District is one of Bend’s 13 official neighborhoods, a charming hodgepodge of rustic and new developments amid the ponderosas and junipers in Bend’s southeastern quarter.
The area was once rural and, as the name suggests, dotted with farms. It was originally developed in the 1990s and earlier, when the area was outside Bend city limits and development occurred under county codes that required fewer amenities and less regard for how traffic and people would move through the area.
Today, the neighborhood is still full of sprawling lots, open spaces and wooded landscapes, and residents hope to hang on to its traditional feel in the face of growing and more dense development.
Planning for growth
As sidewalks go in and new homes crop up, residents such as Sawyer feel the Old Farm District’s development and slow transition to city standards is being done without much consideration.
One example, Sawyer said, is the extension of the city’s sewer system into the Old Farm District as a means to facilitate Bend’s booming development. The sewer project means residents like Sawyer, who’s home is on a septic system, are now obligated to hook up to the sewer when the septic fails. Connecting would not be cheap.
Other developments, like a proposed gas station at Murphy and Brosterhous roads, have also been met with resistance from residents who are concerned that a new gas station will only increase traffic in the area, making it more congested and unsafe to walk.
The city of Bend is tackling some transportation problems in the neighborhood. Recently completed projects include an overpass over the railroad tracks to connect Murphy Road to 15th Street, and an extension of Murphy that provides a direct route to Third Street.
For many residents, one of the main problems in the Old Farm District is the lack of public gathering spaces — no restaurants, cafes, libraries or similar facilities are found in most of the neighborhood. Some residents are also weary of the numerous housing developments going in. With housing demand soaring in Bend, developers have their eyes on undeveloped and sparsely developed parts of southeast Bend, including the Old Farm District.
In December, the J. L. Ward Co., a real estate developer in Bend, filed applications to move forward on the final phases of a residential development on Murphy Road. The plan calls for 795 dwellings, with 154 of them currently being built north of Murphy Road and west of Jewell Elementary School. A small sliver of space is zoned commercial.
With all the housing going in, residents in the Old Farm District say they are left with nowhere to walk, such as to a grocery store, coffee shop or any other commercial amenities.
“There’s no center,” said Brian Canady, an Old Farm resident and a member of the neighborhood association. “It’s not like you can go to NorthWest Crossing and walk around and get a sense of it ... . It’s not walkable. Nothing is in reach from where I live. And I don’t live out in the outskirts.”
Fortunately, Alpenglow Community Park opened over the summer, providing residents with a communal space for activities, but the neighborhood is still lacking in that walkability factor, Canady said.
Changes coming
James Dorofi, board chair of the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association, said there is no stopping the changes that are already occurring, but the residents have the capability to steer those changes in the right direction.
“Thousands of homes are going to be put into the new Old Farm area, and the question is how, and what it’s going to look like,” Dorofi said. “We are at that crux. We are at a point where we can decide if we want to stay involved and (be) part of this long-term design process, and what Bend is going to become. It’s going to change. There’s no question.”
One example of that change occurred in 2018, when the city completed the southeast interceptor, a new infrastructure project designed to extend the city sewer system, eliminate pumping stations and help facilitate development.
Dorofi said the project triggered laws requiring Old Farm residents to hook up to the new parts of the sewer system once their septic systems failed, but Dorofi feels the requirement is burdensome on many residents.
“You buy your house; you pay your mortgage; you pay your homeowners insurance, and because of development in another section of town, you now have this unexpected major life expense,” Dorofi said, “So that is affecting a lot of people in the Old Farm District.”
The question at this point, Dorofi said, is figuring out how longtime residents in the Old Farm District who already are locked into a mortgage or own their homes will pay the tens of thousands necessary to decommission their septic systems and connect their homes to the sewer.
Dorofi said the process is a lot more straightforward when done in tandem with development, but the situation is different for the Old Farm District. The result is a piecemeal, home-by-home integration into city services.
“Each individual homeowner is having their own individual problem,” Dorofi said. “As the sewer fills in, each person is asked, ‘are you going to connect immediately, and get a slight discount, or are you going to wait until you are forced to connect and you don’t get a discount,’ but at some point, everybody in the Old Farm District is going to have to connect to sewer .”
Dorofi acknowledged that what is happening in the Old Farm District is a common process as cities like Bend grow, but that doesn’t change how he feels about it.
“Because we are an old neighborhood that used to be built to county standards, we are essentially being required, forced, to modernize to city standards,” Dorofi said. “It is not uncommon around the country, but it sucks when you have to do it.”
