With even more people seeking a rural lifestyle during the pandemic, dealing with housing issues in unincorporated Deschutes County is even more paramount, according to commissioners who spoke Tuesday at the annual State of the County presentation.
Deschutes County already has experienced the most net migration into the county in Oregon — meaning more people are moving into this county than leaving itthan anywhere else in Oregon, according to “Oregon by the Numbers,” a book published by the Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University. Roughly 163 people per 1,000 residents are moving into Deschutes County in a given year, according to the presentation Tuesday.
Population numbers have accelerated since the report was published last year, according to the commission — and housing prices have gone up, as well.
“These (home prices) have gone up significantly over the last several years," Commissioner Phil Henderson said during the presentation. "And the strength of that pricing seems to be increasing with what we’re going through as a country as more people want to move to an area like this."
The Deschutes County Commission, in conjunction with the Bend Chamber of Commerce, held the virtual State of the County event, in which commissioners spoke about their accomplishments and priorities for the year, as well as issues facing the county. Some of these topics included major transportation projects, COVID-19 response and wildfire mitigation.
Managing growth and affordable housing in the rural part of the county is even more of a top priority now that more people appear to be leaving urban areas to work from home in rural spaces, the commissioners said during the presentation.
One indicator that shows there is more interest in building in the rural part of the county is a 13% increase over the prior year in on-site permit applications for things like septic systems, Henderson said.
The cost of housing also continues to rise in the rural county, as well, Henderson said Tuesday. The average price for a home in the unincorporated area around Bend is roughly $762,000. Even the average price of a manufactured home in the county sits at about $281,000, according to data from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
Other than again lobbying the state Legislature to allow rural accessory dwelling units on properties outside of cities, a key part of the commission’s plan to address housing issues is to redesignate six subdivisions from farmland and forestry zoning to low-density residential zoning, the commissioners said during the presentation.
The commissioners have previously argued that six subdivisions, which were built before state land use laws existed and amount to roughly 900 acres, were incorrectly zoned as farmland and should get a new designation called nonprime resource land. A new designation would allow homes to be built on the land without going through a costly and time consuming conditional use application process.
The idea has been challenged by environmental groups, like Central Oregon LandWatch, which says the land was not incorrectly designated.
“If we could change how that (land is) looked at for state land use...that would change what we can do,” Commission Chair Patti Adair said Tuesday.
The commission also applauded its own COVID-19 management response. The commission believes the county is doing comparatively well given that Deschutes County is 17th out of 36 counties for rates of hospitalization in the state. The percentage of hospitalizations have also been going down the past two months, despite the number of cases in general rising, Henderson said.
“That’s a really good number considering the number of people coming here for vacations and tourism and the number of people who live in our county,” Henderson said.
